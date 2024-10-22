You can’t sign up for Hulu or Disney+ on the App Store anymore

Another one bites the dust. In recent days, Disney has stopped allowing customers to purchase subscriptions for Hulu or Disney+ through Apple’s App Store.

As spotted by MacRumors, a Reddit user found the updated language online over the weekend. On the help centers for both Hulu and Disney+, the streaming services explain that while current subscribers won’t be affected, new and returning subscribers will need to look elsewhere if they want to start a new subscription or restart an old one.

“New and returning subscribers are no longer able to sign up and pay for Hulu/Disney+ through Apple,” the streamers explain. “However, you can sign up directly at Hulu.com/DisneyPlus.com and can still watch Hulu/Disney+ content on supported Apple devices. These changes do not impact existing Apple-billed subscribers.”

Apple collects a fee of 15% or 30% of every in-app purchase made through apps downloaded from the App Store. That includes recurring subscriptions, such as the one you’d sign up for on Hulu or Disney+. By removing this ability from its iOS apps altogether, Disney is ensuring that it doesn’t have to continue paying Apple when new users sign up.

The inconvenience of sending users away from the app momentarily in order to complete their purchase is one that many top services have opted for in recent years. Netflix stopped offering subscriptions through its iOS app in 2018, and earlier this year, even started making some App Store subscribers change their payment method. Amazon also doesn’t allow customers to buy books through its Kindle app — you have to open your browser to make a purchase.

It’s also worth noting that this change comes right on the heels of the latest round of price hikes for both Hulu and Disney+.