Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are raising prices again in October

Weeks after trying to lure subscribers in with a compelling new bundle featuring Max, Disney is jacking up the prices of its streaming services again.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will institute new prices for the ad-supported and ad-free subscription plans of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ on October 17, 2024. These price hikes arrive almost exactly one year after the company last raised the prices of its streamers.

Disney’s new prices for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Image source: Disney

Starting with Disney+, the price of the Premium ad-free plan is rising from $14 to $16 per month, while the annual ad-free plan is jumping from $140 to $160. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Basic plan with ads is increasing from $8 to $10 per month.

As for Hulu, the ad-supported plan is going up from $8 to $10 a month and $80 to $100 a year, while the Hulu (No Ads) plan is increasing from $18 to $19 a month. Hulu + Live TV with ads will also go up from $77 to $83, and without ads, it’s rising from $90 to $96.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

ESPN+ is also getting more expensive: $11 to $12 monthly and $110 to $120 yearly.

Finally, Disney is bumping up the price of one of its bundles as well. The Duo Basic plan (which includes Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads) goes from $10 to $11 a month. But Duo Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads) sticks at $20 a month.

The company also took the opportunity to announce a new feature for Disney+. On September 4, the streaming service will launch its first continuous playlists: ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content. Four more playlists will launch in the fall.