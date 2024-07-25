Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle now available starting at $17 a month

The era of streaming bundles has officially begun, as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have teamed up to launch a Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle. The new bundle includes subscriptions to all three streaming services at discounted prices compared to the monthly price of each on its own. For now, the bundle doesn’t have an annual subscription.

If you want to sign up for the bundle, you can visit the new landing page on the Disney+ website. There are two bundle plans—one with ads and one without. Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (With Ads) costs $16.99 a month, which is $8 less than the individual ad-supported plans. Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (No Ads) is $29.99 a month, which is a savings of $18.

If you already subscribe to all three of the services, this bundle is a no-brainer. You’ll save some money and receive all of the same content and benefits. Plus, some Hulu content will appear in the Disney+ app and some HBO content will be in the Hulu app.

With so many streaming services on the market, choosing between them all can be exhausting. That’s especially true when movies and shows are constantly bouncing back and forth between the services. One week, you can only watch the Harry Potter movies on Max, and the next, you have to pay for Peacock to watch them all.

“This new partnership puts subscribers first,” the companies said, “giving them access to the incredible breadth and depth of three complementary libraries including some of the greatest franchises like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter. In addition, subscribers can also enjoy an upcoming slate of must-watch premieres including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (August 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (September 18) and The Penguin on Max (September).”