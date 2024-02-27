Netflix might kill your subscription if you’re still paying through Apple

Long ago, Netflix stopped allowing users to sign up for the streaming service on the iPhone or iPad app due to the fee Apple imposes on every App Store transaction. Anyone who signed up through Apple was grandfathered in, but according to The Streamable, Netflix subscribers who still pay through Apple will soon need to find a new payment method.

The Streamable reports that Netflix has begun sending out emails to customers who are paying through the App Store that support for the payment method is ending. For now, this only applies to customers in certain territories, but if you’re one of the few customers still paying through the App Store, you might want to have a backup plan.

You can read much more about Netflix billing through Apple on Netflix’s Help Center, where the streamer explains: “Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription.”

If you aren’t sure what payment method you’re currently using for Netflix, it’s easy to figure it out. Head to netflix.com/account in your browser and click on the Membership tab. If you are paying through Apple, click Manage payment method to add a credit card or another form of payment to ensure that Netflix doesn’t kick you off the platform.

The fact of the matter is that most people who are still paying through Apple probably aren’t even aware of their payment method. At the very least, if you’ve been paying for Netflix for years, you might as well check to make sure it’s not through Apple. That said, you’ll likely be asked to change your payment method long before Netflix ends your subscription.