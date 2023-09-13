Xbox Game Pass Core launching this week with 36 games, but not Starfield

In July, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Live Gold subscription service would be succeeded by a new plan called Xbox Game Pass Core. Despite the name change, the new plan still costs $9.99 a month, but there are a few key differences. Most notably, Microsoft is retiring the Games with Gold program and giving Core subscribers a curated selection of titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. On Wednesday, Microsoft revealed the full list of 36 games that Xbox Game Pass Core members will have access to when it launches on September 14.

Free games on Xbox Game Pass Core

Initially, Microsoft said the Xbox Game Pass Core library would feature over 25 Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games, but the launch lineup contains 36 games:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

An impressive selection, but there is one glaring omission: Starfield. Considering the Bethesda Game Studios RPG is arguably the most important console exclusive that Xbox has seen in the last decade, it is not all that surprising that the company would lock it behind higher Game Pass tiers. Nevertheless, this is sure to disappoint Xbox Live Gold members, who will automatically transition over to Game Pass Core on Thursday.

The good news is that Microsoft plans to update the Game Pass Core library two to three times a year. Once the excitement surrounding the launch of Starfield begins to fade, maybe Microsoft will consider including the open-universe space RPG in the Game Pass Core library. But in the meantime, you either need to upgrade your plan or pay full price to play Starfield.

Beyond the curated game library, Xbox Game Pass Core also features the ability to play games online, deals and discounts on games and DLC, and access to Free Play Days for select games. If you want to learn more about Game Pass Core, check the website.