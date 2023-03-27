Wolverine’s Deadpool 3 stuntman teases a crazy fight between Logan and Wade

We have seen plenty of superhero team-ups in the MCU so far, and two things almost always happen. They work together to beat the evil threats, but they also fight each other. That’s what we expect from Deadpool 3 as well, especially considering the rivalry between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The two mutants must team up to save the day in this multiverse adventure. But they’ll battle each other in the process. That’s not even a spoiler, it’s something most people expect from this movie.

That said, Hugh Jackman’s stuntman for Deadpool 3 teased a crazy upcoming fight between Logan and Wade. Before we can discuss the subject any further, we’ll point out that other Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow below as we cover other recent plot rumors concerning the highly anticipated sequel.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine

Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse movie because that’s the only way for Marvel to preserve the character’s continuity from the Fox movies while transplanting him to the MCU. Deadpool will be unchanged, but he’ll have to move to the MCU’s primary reality.

Since Ryan Reynolds revealed the big Wolverine secret when he announced the film, it means Deadpool and Wolverine will embark on a multiverse adventure. Not to mention that Hugh Jackman already spoiled how Marvel will use the same Wolverine from the Fox movies without ruining the character’s death in Logan. Again, the multiverse, or Marvel’s complex time travel machine, makes it possible.

However, Deadpool and Wolverine aren’t necessarily pals. And they surely do not see eye to eye, especially in situations where they’ll have to fight for their lives.

With all that in mind, we expect the two characters to fight at least once during the movie. The first such conflict might happen before they realize that they have to work together. Even then, Wolverine might feel like punching Deadpool in the face whenever the latter opens his mouth.

We’re only speculating, of course, but what’s certain is that we’ll see the two beloved Marvel characters fight in Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman’s stunt double Daniel Stevens posted an image on Instagram from the gym, teasing the upcoming battle between mutants.

“Thanks for everything you’ve done for my career Ryan Reynolds but now I’m preparing for your beating,” the stuntman said on social media, making it clear that he’s on team Wolverine.

Exciting Deadpool 3 plot spoilers might have leaked

Deadpool 3 might feature another great MCU character, Owen Wilson’s Mobius from Loki. Rumors detailed the actor’s involvement in the project late last year. Then, a few days ago, we saw another report claiming that Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will appear in Deadpool 3.

Supposedly, the TVA gets triggered when Deadpool uses Cable’s time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029. The two end up in the multiverse, with Mobius and Miss Minutes chasing them.

It’s unclear where this plot synopsis comes from, but it has a few problems.

First, Deadpool 3 has to make time travel right. That is, he has to explain that the events in Deadpool 2 did not happen as Wade thought they happened. You can’t change the past, so Wade could never have saved his wife. All Wade might have done was create a different reality.

As for Wolverine dying in 2029, that’s something that will not be changed. Ryan Reynolds said as much. And Hugh Jackman said he would never do anything to ruin the way Logan ended.

That said, it looks like Deadpool 2 actor Lewis Tan is entertaining this unofficial plot synopsis. Tan played Shatterstar in the previous movie, and he might suggest that his character could reappear.

Separately, Tara Strong addressed rumors of Miss Minutes appearing in Deadpool 3. During an interview with Agents of Fandom, Strong denied the rumor while acknowledging that she wouldn’t confirm it in the first place.

“I saw that online like today, right?” the actress said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t tell you if I knew, but from what I know, I don’t know anything about that yet. Haven’t heard anything. But I’m certainly down to do it, I think that would be fun.”

Miss Minutes was a standout character in Loki, and we do expect her to return in season 2. But it’s too early to tell whether she’ll join Mobius in Deadpool 3. Or whether Owen Wilson is really involved in the upcoming sequel.