Deadpool 3 rumored to feature a huge crossover with Loki

As mixed as the response has been to Marvel’s recent slate of movies and shows, fans are still anxiously awaiting the return of Deadpool next year. Deadpool 3 will introduce the beloved fourth-wall-breaking hero to the MCU next year, and as Ryan Reynolds confirmed last fall, he is dragging Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine along with him. As exciting as it will be to see Jackman back in one of his most iconic roles, a new rumor suggests that he won’t be the only guest star, as some of the characters from Loki will play a significant role in the story as well.

As always, major MCU spoilers might follow below. You’ve been warned.

Rumored Loki cameos in Deadpool 3

While this rumor isn’t totally new, it is more detailed than before. If you keep up with Marvel leaks, you might remember last November when word began to spread that Owen Wilson would reprise his role as Mobius M. Mobius in Deadpool 3.

Apparently, he won’t be the only Loki star to tangle with Deadpool, as reporter Jeff Sneider said on Twitter this week that Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes might return as well:

RUMOR: Owen Wilson's Agent Moebius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes will appear in DEADPOOL 3, which will find the Merc With a Mouth crossing paths with the TVA. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 23, 2023

The TVA will seemingly be one of the primary antagonists, as other rumors point to Deadpool and Wolverine traveling the multiverse in the movie. In fact, another tweet this week may just connect all of the dots between Deadpool, Wolverine, and Mobius:

In #Deadpool3 Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/wGObLTsfya — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) March 22, 2023

Given that Ryan Reynolds has already explicitly stated that Deadpool 3 will not mess with Logan, we are taking this one with a grain of salt. Here’s what Reynolds said: “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”

Whatever the case, given that this is “The Multiverse Saga,” and knowing Deadpool is certain to make a mess of every timeline he visits, we aren’t surprised to hear that the TVA will be alerted to his shenanigans. We will find out exactly how this all plays out when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024 (barring any further delays, of course).