I secretly hope Deadpool 3 fixes this big Marvel plot hole

Deadpool 3 is the movie that will bring Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) over to the MCU with the help of the multiverse. In the process, Deadpool 3 should fix two big plot holes from the previous Deadpool movies so that Marvel can stick to its own multiverse rules. But Deadpool 3 will also be similar to She-Hulk in one big way: Like Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Wade Wilson can also break the fourth wall and talk to the audience.

We already saw She-Hulk in action in the Disney Plus series that was dedicated to the superhero, and the finale brought an amazing development. But it also established a very big plot hole for the entire MCU. One that hopefully Deadpool 3 can address. Mind you, spoilers will follow.

Deadpool 3 will need to fix a few big plot holes

A Marvel producer explained recently that the studio wants to be consistent across projects about the multiverse rules. They’re not going for a perfectly scientific approach, but they want to respect the same rules across the board.

The main multiverse rule in the MCU concerns time travel. Avengers: Endgame taught us that you cannot change the past, though you can travel back in time. Attempt to make any changes there, and you’ll create a different reality on a different timeline. If you’re lucky, the TVA won’t come after you to kill you. Lucky, in this case, means that you’ve created the timeline after the death of He Who Remains.

Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

Fans of Deadpool know where I’m going with all this. What Wade did in Deadpool 2 isn’t possible. He changed his past, saving his wife in the process.

But now that Deadpool is coming to the MCU, that movie is part of the larger Marvel multiverse. And the multiverse has to have the same rules. Yes, Fox’s X-Men time travel franchise has its own problems.

Applying Marvel’s rules means that Deadpool didn’t save his wife in his reality. He just created another branch with a new timeline. In fact, Deadpool created a different universe each time he altered the past. Like when he killed baby Hitler, Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Maybe that’s why the TVA is coming after him.

The other plot hole Deadpool 3 should prevent is Wade Wilson creating incursions by jumping to the MCU. Deadpool has clearly been altering the realities in various universes, so he might cause one.

The She-Hulk finale plot hole

She-Hulk is the first Marvel character to have talked to the audience in an MCU production. Yes, Deadpool did it in the Fox universe too. But the crazy She-Hulk finale took things too far. As a reminder, She-Hulk jumped out of the screen to invade the real-life universe and seek Kevin Feige to alter her story. Wait, what?

She met K.E.V.I.N., the AI that creates the MCU, and convinced the robot to change the She-Hulk finale. And thus, Kevin Feige is the biggest plot hole of the MCU.

She could have asked for various things. Like not getting the powers. Or destroying that Thanos storyline completely.

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Image source: Marvel Studios

The more you think about it, the more you realize how big an issue K.E.V.I.N. is. The AI is responsible for everything in the MCU, including the forthcoming battle between Kang (Jonathan Majors) and the Avengers.

I’m not saying that Deadpool 3 has to revisit K.E.V.I.N. and retcon the She-Hulk ending. But at the very least, Wade Wilson could joke about that. Think about it: Deadpool must be furious not only that others can talk to the audience, but also that they can change their stories.

Again, let’s remember that Wade lost Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) in Deadpool 2. And if we apply the multiverse time travel rules, he didn’t really save her. Instead, he saved a different Vanessa and created an entirely new timeline.

Who is responsible for all that? It would have to be the creator of the story, K.E.V.I.N.