Kevin Feige is the MCU’s biggest plot hole after the crazy She-Hulk finale

Marvel’s crazy She-Hulk finale is now streaming on Disney Plus. And everything went just as the big plot leak said it would. The leak dropped online a day before Disney made the episode available to subscribers. We already explained how Marvel pulled it off without going into what it means for the MCU. But it only takes a few minutes to realize that Kevin Feige is Marvel’s biggest MCU plot hole now that the She-Hulk finale is out.

Mind you, big spoilers will follow below. You’ll need to digest the finale before looking at what follows below.

What happens in the She-Hulk finale?

We won’t go into everything in She-Hulk episode 9, but we’ll remind you just how crazy the entire thing is. And it’s a good kind of crazy, as the finale delivers the best possible ending for this first Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) story.

Jen “She-Hulks out,” literally breaking the fourth wall. Unhappy with the events in the finale, she goes to the person responsible for this. That’s where Kevin Feige comes in. We don’t get the Kevin Feige cameo we had secretly hoped for.

What Marvel did was to bring a K.E.V.I.N. character to the MCU, an intelligent robot whose algorithms dictate the events in the MCU. Jen talks to K.E.V.I.N., convincing him to change the She-Hulk finale, so it makes more sense.

That’s a clever use of the fourth wall, and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will most likely hate that Jen can go to Kevin Feige to complain. Well, it’s K.E.V.I.N.

But you might change your mind when you realize how important this plot development really is.

Why Kevin Feige is the MCU’s biggest plot hole

Forget the novelty of it all and Maslany’s excellent performance as Jen/She-Hulk for a second and think about what just happened in the grand scheme of an MCU where everything is connected.

A character aware that someone is pulling her strings went out to change her story as the finale got progressively worse. Jen didn’t care for her fate and went to visit Kevin Feige in the finale. And she successfully fixed everything to make the story more appealing.

Can you think of any other similar events in the MCU? Let’s take the blip in Infinity War. Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half of the population. Jen wasn’t She-Hulk at the time, and she didn’t have the power to confront K.E.V.I.N. But imagine she did. Boom! No more Thanos.

The She-Hulk finale tells us that Jen could fix any other superhero story to fit her needs. K.E.V.I.N. is still there, calling the shots. So is the MCU’s Kevin Feige a villain?

Even if Jen won’t fix other stories similarly, ruining the MCU in the process, there’s another problem. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are fighting in the Loki TV show a being so powerful that they’ve been writing and editing the history of an entire timeline as it happened.

Will Marvel fix it?

But guess what? Kang (Jonathan Majors) isn’t pulling the strings now that the Kevin Feige surrogate exists. It’s K.E.V.I.N. making Kang rob realities of free will and set clear paths for everyone in the universe.

It’s really K.E.V.I.N. who has been making the rules of the multiverse, including the development of Kang variants which might be very dangerous for the Avengers, She-Hulk included.

That’s why Kevin Feige is Marvel’s biggest MCU plot hole now that She-Hulk exists. That’s a problem that Marvel can fix, however. Maybe it was all a dream.

