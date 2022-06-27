Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

What to watch on HBO Max: New shows and movies in July 2022

HomeEntertainmentMovies
June 26th, 2022 at 9:10 PM
By
The Rehearsal is coming to HBO Max.

Few streaming services are able to compete with the star power of HBO Max. 2022 will be a change of pace for the streamer though, as day-and-date blockbuster releases are now over. Of course, there is still plenty to watch on HBO Max, including new releases like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Rehearsal, and Last Night in Soho.

You can sign up for HBO Max right here, starting at $9.99 for the ad-supported plan.

What’s new on HBO Max in July 2022

Streaming July 1

  • A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
  • A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
  • Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
  • Angels in the Outfield, 1951
  • Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
  • Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
  • Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
  • Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
  • Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
  • Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
  • Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
  • Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
  • David Copperfield, 1935
  • Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
  • Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
  • Godzilla, 1998
  • Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
  • Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
  • How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • I Spy, 2002
  • Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
  • Julia, 2009 (HBO)
  • La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
  • Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
  • Lisztomania, 1975
  • Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
  • Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
  • Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
  • Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
  • Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
  • One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
  • Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
  • Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
  • Postcards From the Edge (1990)
  • Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
  • Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
  • Safe, 2012 (HBO)
  • She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
  • Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
  • Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
  • Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
  • Spy Kids, 2001
  • Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
  • Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
  • Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
  • That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
  • The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
  • The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • The Great American Pastime, 1956
  • The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Legends of Zorro, 2005
  • The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
  • The Raid 2, 2014
  • The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
  • The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
  • This is Elvis, 1981
  • Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
  • Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
  • Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

Streaming July 2

  • Before Midnight, 2022
  • Sidewalk Stories, 1989

Streaming July 7

  • Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Streaming July 9

  • Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Streaming July 10

  • The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 11

  • Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

Streaming July 12

  • Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
  • Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

Streaming July 14

  • FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
  • Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
  • Vote for Juan (Venga Juan),  Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Streaming July 15

  • Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
  • The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 16

  • Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

Streaming July 17

  • Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

Streaming July 19

  • We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

Streaming July 21

  • Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
  • Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

Streaming July 23

  • Walker, Season 2 Premiere

Streaming July 26

  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

Streaming July 27

  • We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 28

  • Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
  • Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
  • Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

Streaming July 29

  • Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
  • The Milestone Generation, 2022

Coming Soon

  • Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere

  • Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

  • Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

What’s leaving HBO Max in July 2022

Leaving July 9

  • Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
  • The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving July 11

  • Black Mass, 2015

Leaving July 13

  • Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016

Leaving July 23

  • Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving July 26

  • The Accountant, 2016
  • This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014

Leaving July 31

  • 2:22, 2017 (HBO)
  • 10, 1979
  • 300, 2006
  • A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
  • American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
  • Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
  • Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
  • Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Bells Are Ringing, 1960
  • Black Gold, 1947
  • Blinded by the Light, 2019
  • Blue Streak, 1999
  • Boys’ Night Out, 1962
  • Brewster McCloud, 1970
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
  • Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
  • Camelot, 1967
  • Captains Courageous, 1937
  • Carefree, 1938
  • Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
  • Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
  • Children of the Damned, 1964
  • City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)
  • Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
  • Collide, 2017 (HBO)
  • Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
  • Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress
  • Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)
  • Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)
  • Epic, 2013 (HBO)
  • Fled, 1996 (HBO)
  • Friday the 13th, 2009
  • Girl Crazy, 1943
  • Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017
  • Igor, 2008 (HBO)
  • Illusions, 1982
  • In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
  • Inception, 2010
  • Jason’s Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)
  • Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)
  • Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
  • Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
  • Lethal Weapon, 1987
  • Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
  • Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
  • Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
  • Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
  • Logan’s Run, 1976
  • Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
  • Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
  • Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
  • Morocco, 1930
  • Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
  • My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
  • My Dream is Yours, 1949
  • No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)
  • On Moonlight Bay, 1951
  • Ondine, 2010 (HBO)
  • Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
  • Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
  • PT 109, 1963
  • Queen Christina, 1933
  • Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
  • Romance on the High Seas, 1948
  • Rush, 1991 (HBO)
  • Rush Hour 3, 2007
  • Salt, 2010
  • Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
  • Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
  • Sense and Sensibility, 1995
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
  • Shaft, 1971
  • Shall We Dance, 1937
  • She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
  • Show Boat, 1936
  • Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)
  • So This Is Paris, 1926
  • Special Agent, 1935
  • Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
  • Stage Fright, 1950
  • Stepmom, 1998
  • Summer of ’42, 1971
  • Supernova, 2000 (HBO)
  • Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
  • Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949
  • Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
  • The Barkley of Broadway, 1949
  • The Big House, 1930
  • The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
  • The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
  • The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Green Hornet, 2011
  • The Haunting, 1963
  • The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Letter, 1940
  • The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Omega Man, 1971
  • The One Below, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Opposite Sex, 1956
  • The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
  • The Wedding Singer, 1998
  • The Wings of Eagle, 1957
  • The Woman, 1939
  • Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
  • Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)
  • Victor/Victoria, 1982
  • What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
  • Wild Wild West, 1999
  • Winter Meeting, 1948
  • Without Love, 1945
  • You’ve Got Mail, 1998
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in July 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.

This article talks about:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

More Entertainment

Latest News