What to watch on HBO Max: New shows and movies in July 2022

Few streaming services are able to compete with the star power of HBO Max. 2022 will be a change of pace for the streamer though, as day-and-date blockbuster releases are now over. Of course, there is still plenty to watch on HBO Max, including new releases like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Rehearsal, and Last Night in Soho.

What’s new on HBO Max in July 2022

Streaming July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

Streaming July 2

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

Streaming July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Streaming July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Streaming July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

Streaming July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

Streaming July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Streaming July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 16

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

Streaming July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

Streaming July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

Streaming July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

Streaming July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

Streaming July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

Streaming July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

Streaming July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022

Coming Soon

Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

What’s leaving HBO Max in July 2022

Leaving July 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving July 11

Black Mass, 2015

Leaving July 13

Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016

Leaving July 23

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving July 26

The Accountant, 2016

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014

Leaving July 31

2:22, 2017 (HBO)

10, 1979

300, 2006

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)

Battle: Los Angeles

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blinded by the Light, 2019

Blue Streak, 1999

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

Camelot, 1967

Captains Courageous, 1937

Carefree, 1938

Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Collide, 2017 (HBO)

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)

Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Friday the 13th, 2009

Girl Crazy, 1943

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Illusions, 1982

In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Jason’s Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)

Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)

Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

Morocco, 1930

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

My Dream is Yours, 1949

No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Ondine, 2010 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Queen Christina, 1933

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Salt, 2010

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)

So This Is Paris, 1926

Special Agent, 1935

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Stage Fright, 1950

Stepmom, 1998

Summer of ’42, 1971

Supernova, 2000 (HBO)

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Barkley of Broadway, 1949

The Big House, 1930

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

The Green Hornet, 2011

The Haunting, 1963

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

The Letter, 1940

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)

The Omega Man, 1971

The One Below, 2016 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wings of Eagle, 1957

The Woman, 1939

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)

Victor/Victoria, 1982

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winter Meeting, 1948

Without Love, 1945

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in July 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.