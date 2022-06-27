What to watch on HBO Max: New shows and movies in July 2022

Few streaming services are able to compete with the star power of HBO Max. 2022 will be a change of pace for the streamer though, as day-and-date blockbuster releases are now over. Of course, there is still plenty to watch on HBO Max, including new releases like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Rehearsal, and Last Night in Soho.
What’s new on HBO Max in July 2022
Streaming July 1
- A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
- A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
- Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
- Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
- Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
- Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
- Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
- Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
- Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
- Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
- Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
- Godzilla, 1998
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
- Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- I Spy, 2002
- Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
- Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
- Lisztomania, 1975
- Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
- Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
- Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
- Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
- One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
- Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
- Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
- Postcards From the Edge (1990)
- Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
- Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
- Safe, 2012 (HBO)
- She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
- Spy Kids, 2001
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
- The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
- The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
- The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Great American Pastime, 1956
- The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
- The Legends of Zorro, 2005
- The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
- The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
- The Raid 2, 2014
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
- The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
- This is Elvis, 1981
- Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
- Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
Streaming July 2
- Before Midnight, 2022
- Sidewalk Stories, 1989
Streaming July 7
- Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Streaming July 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Streaming July 10
- The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 11
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
Streaming July 12
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
- Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
Streaming July 14
- FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
- Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
- Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Streaming July 15
- Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
- The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 16
- Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
Streaming July 17
- Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
Streaming July 19
- We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
Streaming July 21
- Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
- Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
Streaming July 23
- Walker, Season 2 Premiere
Streaming July 26
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
Streaming July 27
- We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 28
- Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
- Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
Streaming July 29
- Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
- The Milestone Generation, 2022
Coming Soon
-
Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere
-
Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
-
Nikki Glaser Comedy Special
What’s leaving HBO Max in July 2022
Leaving July 9
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
- The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving July 11
- Black Mass, 2015
Leaving July 13
- Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016
Leaving July 23
- Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving July 26
- The Accountant, 2016
- This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014
Leaving July 31
- 2:22, 2017 (HBO)
- 10, 1979
- 300, 2006
- A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
- American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
- Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
- Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
- Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bells Are Ringing, 1960
- Black Gold, 1947
- Blinded by the Light, 2019
- Blue Streak, 1999
- Boys’ Night Out, 1962
- Brewster McCloud, 1970
- Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
- Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
- Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
- Camelot, 1967
- Captains Courageous, 1937
- Carefree, 1938
- Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
- Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
- Children of the Damned, 1964
- City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)
- Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
- Collide, 2017 (HBO)
- Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
- Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)
- Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)
- Epic, 2013 (HBO)
- Fled, 1996 (HBO)
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Girl Crazy, 1943
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017
- Igor, 2008 (HBO)
- Illusions, 1982
- In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
- Inception, 2010
- Jason’s Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)
- Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)
- Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
- Lethal Weapon, 1987
- Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
- Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
- Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
- Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
- Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
- Morocco, 1930
- Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
- My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
- My Dream is Yours, 1949
- No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Ondine, 2010 (HBO)
- Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
- Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Queen Christina, 1933
- Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
- Romance on the High Seas, 1948
- Rush, 1991 (HBO)
- Rush Hour 3, 2007
- Salt, 2010
- Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
- Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
- Sense and Sensibility, 1995
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
- Shaft, 1971
- Shall We Dance, 1937
- She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
- Show Boat, 1936
- Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)
- So This Is Paris, 1926
- Special Agent, 1935
- Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
- Stage Fright, 1950
- Stepmom, 1998
- Summer of ’42, 1971
- Supernova, 2000 (HBO)
- Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
- Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949
- Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
- The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)
- The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
- The Barkley of Broadway, 1949
- The Big House, 1930
- The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
- The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
- The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
- The Green Hornet, 2011
- The Haunting, 1963
- The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
- The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
- The Letter, 1940
- The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)
- The Omega Man, 1971
- The One Below, 2016 (HBO)
- The Opposite Sex, 1956
- The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
- The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- The Wings of Eagle, 1957
- The Woman, 1939
- Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
- Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)
- Victor/Victoria, 1982
- What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Winter Meeting, 1948
- Without Love, 1945
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in July 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.