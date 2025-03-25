We might get one last Switch Direct before the first Switch 2 Direct

We’re all patiently awaiting the Nintendo Direct focused on the Nintendo Switch 2, but that may not be the next livestream on Nintendo’s schedule. According to multiple sources, Nintendo has another unannounced presentation planned for this week.

The rumor mill started churning when a poster on a Chinese forum over the weekend indicated that a Switch 1 Nintendo Direct would take place in three days. Famiboards user ninspider then seemingly corroborated the rumor with a rather cryptic post.

Confirmations started pouring in after that. VGC’s editor Andy Robinson hinted at an upcoming Nintendo Direct on Bluesky, Nate the Hate (who has been among the most consistent Switch 2 leakers) said that he heard a Nintendo Direct was coming “on/around Thursday,” and journalist PH Brazil said on Famiboards that a Direct will happen the last week of March.

What exactly this presentation would cover remains a mystery. Of course, the Switch isn’t going anywhere when the Switch 2 arrives. It’s one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and it could be months or years before some owners upgrade. Developers are going to continue to release Switch games for years to come, and we might see some of them this week.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Over the years, we’ve seen several different formats for these live presentations, including the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World. There is a chance that the rumored event could be one of these, but we’ll have to wait a few more days to find out.

Even if this presentation does not come to pass, we know for certain that the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place on April 2 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.