Watch this new Better Call Saul video to get ready for the show’s return tonight

“Shhhhh. Let’s talk.” Those were the last words we heard at the end of the Season 6 mid-season finale of Better Call Saul, right after Lalo Salamanca coldly shot Howard Hamlin in the head. Lalo directed those words at Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler as they were mid-freakout — a natural reaction, of course, when one sees a professional acquaintance murdered in front of them.

Viewers also had a freakout of their own, in a manner of speaking. Because one of the big questions hanging over tonight’s highly anticipated return of the show is: Just what the heck is Lalo planning?

We’ll find out soon enough, now that the final run of Breaking Bad‘s fantastic prequel series gets underway tonight. And we’ve got all the details about the coming episodes that comprise Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2, below.

How many episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 will there be?

Starting with tonight’s 70-minute episode, titled Point and Shoot, there are a total of six episodes left before Better Call Saul will finally be linked up with the events of Breaking Bad.

There’s so much to get to, in fact, that you would be well-served to check out this brief catch-up video below to remind yourself a bit about where things stand as the show’s finish line is closer than ever.

By the way, you can watch the show live on-air if you have a subscription to AMC. You can also watch on-demand if you subscribe to the network’s standalone streaming service, AMC+. Either way, the show will be available at the same time, at 9 pm ET. The new Better Call Saul episodes will also be available for a limited time on AMC+ after today.

Each new episode will premiere on Monday, leading up to the series finale on August 15.

The big questions

One thing to look forward to at some point between now and the Better Call Saul finale in August is the confirmed return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Before you start assuming anything, however, show co-creator Peter Gould has revealed this intriguing tidbit in a new interview:

“We did say that you would see Walt and Jesse. I don’t know that I definitely said it was going to be Aaron and Bryan,” referring to Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Gould teased cryptically. Perhaps that means we’ll see a younger version of Walter when he’s still a high school teacher, and when Jesse is still a student in his class?

For many fans, meanwhile, the biggest question has to do with Jimmy’s girlfriend Kim. Specifically, her fate in the Breaking Bad universe. She doesn’t appear at all in the latter, which is to say she’s either dead or there’s some reason she’s kept away from Jimmy for the entirety of the latter show. Is she in jail, perhaps, maybe taking the fall over the Sandpiper scam somehow — or, worse, because of Howard’s death?

As far as Lalo’s plans: As a reminder, he was apparently about to make a run on Gus Fring’s operation in the mid-season finale, when he decided to first call his uncle Hector Salamanca. Hector, remember, is recovering from a stroke in a nursing home. Lalo heard clicks and realized that Gus’ right-hand man Mike Ehrmantraut had tapped the phone. Consequently, Lalo tells Hector his (faux) plan, knowing that Gus’ people are listening.

The endgame

In response, Mike pulls all of the Fring organization’s security away from everyone and everything except Fring himself. Their thinking is, of course, that Lalo is headed straight for the chicken man. In reality, we now know that Mike’s move left Jimmy and Kim exposed. Mike’s guys had previously been keeping an eye on them, in case Lalo surfaced.

With Jimmy and Kim unprotected, Lalo can (and did) simply waltz right into their apartment. My guess is that he wants to use Jimmy as some kind of Trojan horse to get Lalo close to or even inside the Fring organization so that he can set his endgame in motion. Hopefully, Lalo helping Kim shuffle off her mortal coil won’t be part of that equation.