On Monday, Xbox announced that it would be hosting its next Partner Preview event on Wednesday, March 6th. Well, March 6th is here, and the event is over, so we have another round of game trailers and announcements to talk about.

Today, Xbox hosted its March Partner Preview event. The event, which streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, ran for about 30 minutes and featured game trailers and footage from developers like Capcom, Nexon, and EA:

During Xbox Partner Preview, you can learn more about combat and traversal in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, with a video narrated by Abubakar Salim himself, see new gameplay from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, get a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan, and other great titles coming to Xbox, Windows, or Game Pass.

If you want to rewatch the event, you can watch it on YouTube or Twitch below:

So, what did Xbox announce at its Partner Preview event? Let’s dive in.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Unknown 9: Awakening

The first title to get announced at the Partner Preview event is Unknown 9: Awakening. The new title is coming this summer.

Are you ready to believe in the Unknown? Become Haroona, embrace your powers, and embark on a quest for the truth. Unknown 9: Awakening comes out this summer on Xbox.

Sleight of Hand

The next title announced at the event is Sleight of Hand, a 3rd-person deckbuilder coming soon.

Infiltrate the hardboiled, rain-slicked city of Taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artifacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a 3rd-person Stealth-Action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.

The Alters

The next game highlighted at the event is The Alters, which got its gameplay trailer today.

See The Alters gameplay explained! Explore an emotional sci-fi game that features a unique blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements. Play as Jan Dolski, a simple worker who creates alternative versions of himself in a desperate attempt to escape from a planet where even sun rays can prove deadly.

Creatures of Ava

The next title showcased at the event was Creatures of Ava, which got its reveal trailer today.

Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

Now in Roblox: Chucky’s on the loose!

While not a new game, today’s event also announced that Chucky is coming to Roblox.

The world of horror meets gaming in GRIEFVILLE, where a new era of nightmares begins with the addition of Chucky, the iconic doll himself.

The Sinking City 2

Another title that was announced at today’s event is The Sinking City 2, which will be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 2025.

We are excited to officially unveil The Sinking City 2, a Lovecraftian survival horror set in an otherworldly rendition of Arkham in the 1920s United States. Coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy

Today’s event also revealed that the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy is now available on Xbox consoles. Gamers can dive into all three games starting today.

Play the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy on Xbox today!

Monster Jam Showdown

The next title announced at today’s Partner Preview is Monster Jam Showdown, a new monster truck game coming later this year.

Fire up your engines and get ready to take part in the most groundbreaking game of the year! #MonsterJamShowdown is coming in 2024!

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

The company also announced the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass to get gamers ready for the final chapter of Persona 3 in September. The expansion pass will “unlock the first wave of DLC.”

She once made a choice to live. Now, she’ll need to find the answer. The final chapter of Persona 3 Reload, Episode Aigis – The Answer – arrives in September 2024! Purchase the Expansion Pass on March 12th to unlock the first wave of DLC. Available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The next game highlighted at the event was The First Berserker: Khazan, which received its gameplay trailer today.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore Action-RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise, an ongoing franchise of 18 years with more than 850 Million users worldwide. Khazan, the Great General of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death, and sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies. The First Berserker: Khazan awaits you with hardcore stylish action with a unique mashup of reality and anime-inspired graphics!

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

The next game showcased at the Partner Preview was Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which also received its gameplay trailer today.

Brave the beautiful & treacherous lands of Kenzera with the God of Death in Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU, and reclaim your father’s spirit.

Frostpunk 2

We also got more details about Frostpunk 2 today. The game is coming to PC on July 25th and gamers can pre-order now on the Microsoft Store and get a one-week access to the Beta in April.

Frostpunk 2 is a city-survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth, transforming our world into a harsh, icy wasteland. In the game you must face a new deadly threat that appears on the horizon – human nature and its unsatiated thirst for power.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

The event also revealed that FINAL FANTASY XIV Online was launching its online beta today before the game’s full release on March 21st.

A life-changing story awaits in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online! Play the Open Beta now and get ready for the full release on March 21, 2024. The Starter Edition will be available through Game Pass Ultimate Perks! Claim between March 21 and April 19, 2024.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Another game highlighted at the event was Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which got its gameplay trailer today.

A new tale of the Kami awaits… Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will release in 2024 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

That’s it for today’s event. We have some to play now and some to play later, but there’s a lot of gaming to be had!