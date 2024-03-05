It’s another month, which means that it’s another round of title additions (and subtractions) from Xbox Game Pass. With every new game we welcome with open arms, there is another game that we must say farewell to. This is the circle of Game Pass.

In a blog post, Xbox has announced what’s new for Game Pass in March 2024. There is one game that is available to play right now, some more games that are coming throughout the rest of the month, and a number of games that are leaving the subscription service.

Launching on Xbox Game Pass in March 2024

Here’s everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2024:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – March 5th

The first game to come out in January is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which launches on March 5th and is available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.

PAW Patrol World – March 7th

The next game to come out in March is PAW Patrol World, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC. It will launch on the service on March 7th.

Explore the world of “PAW Patrol” like never before, in a 3D action adventure where anything is PAWsible. Play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles, and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions either in single-player or with your family in couch co-op. It’s the ultimate PAW Patrol playtime!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – March 12th

The next game to come out in January is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC. It will launch on the service on March 12th.

Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is coming to Game Pass! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in this faithful remake and thwart Plankton’s evil plan to take over Bikini Bottom. Battle Plankton’s army of rogue robots – this time with friends in multiplayer mode! Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites, voiced by their original voice actors and show Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs.

Control Ultimate Edition – March 13th

Control Ultimate Edition will be launching next on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and launch on the service on March 13th.

From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural third- person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world. Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released expansions (The Foundation and AWE).

No More Heroes 3 – March 14th

No More Heroes 3 will be the next title to launch on Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and launch on the service on March 14th.

No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through 10 of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy. Rack up combos with Travis’ beam katana and experience hack-and-slash action like never before!

Lightyear Frontier – March 19th

Lightyear Frontier is also coming to Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on March 19th. This one is a game preview and is a day-one release on the service.

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!

MLB The Show 24 – March 19th

On March 19th, MLB The Show 24 will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud and Console. Sorry, PC players.

Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Want to hit the field early? Game Pass members can unlock up to four days early access plus deluxe edition bonus content with the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass in March

With new games being added, there will also be games that we lose. The following games will removed from Xbox Game Pass on March 15, 2024:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While we say goodbye to three games, we’re getting a sweet deal on the other side. There’s a lot to play in March!