Waze is adding 6 big new features to make your commute a breeze

A few months ago, I wrote about how the latest changes to Google Maps finally pushed me to switch to Apple Maps. All in all, it’s been a notable upgrade, but on Tuesday, Waze announced six new features coming to its app that have me considering another move.

In Phoenix, Arizona, I encounter more roundabouts than anywhere else I’ve ever lived. As such, I was especially excited to see that the first update is Waze’s new roundabout directions, which show you exactly where to enter, which lane to choose, and where to exit. This feature will roll out on Android this month and on iOS later this year.

Waze is adding several useful alerts that should make your drive less stressful, too. First up are the flashing speed limit signs that now appear along your route when the speed limit is about to decrease. That way, you can start slowing down ahead of time rather than scrambling to hit the brakes. Plus, Waze is adding warnings for sharp curves, speed humps, and toll booths shared by the community. All of these alerts will arrive on iOS and Android this month.

Another important feature now available in Waze is an alert for emergency vehicles stopped on your route. If an ambulance is parked in the middle of the road, you’ll see it on the map and will have plenty of time to slow down before you reach the scene.

Have trouble finding parking? Waze has a solution, as the company is teaming up with parking technology platform Flash to offer more information about parking garages, including how much they cost, if they’re covered, if they’re wheelchair accessible, if they have valets, and if there are EV charging stations available in the garage. You can also reserve a parking spot directly in the Waze app. Waze says the new feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks for over 30,000 parking garages in major cities across the US and Canada.

Finally, Waze is adding a feature for users who prefer to take the same route home every time, regardless of traffic or construction. Once the feature arrives later this month, you will be able to see your usual route alongside the fastest route with details about any potential issues or delays that might make it the slower option.