Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 AirPods Pro 2 Google Gemini Apple Vision Pro Review iPhone 16 macOS 14 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Apps & Software

Waze is adding 6 big new features to make your commute a breeze

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 5th, 2024 12:22PM EST
6 new features coming to Waze this month.
Image: Waze

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A few months ago, I wrote about how the latest changes to Google Maps finally pushed me to switch to Apple Maps. All in all, it’s been a notable upgrade, but on Tuesday, Waze announced six new features coming to its app that have me considering another move.

In Phoenix, Arizona, I encounter more roundabouts than anywhere else I’ve ever lived. As such, I was especially excited to see that the first update is Waze’s new roundabout directions, which show you exactly where to enter, which lane to choose, and where to exit. This feature will roll out on Android this month and on iOS later this year.

Waze is adding several useful alerts that should make your drive less stressful, too. First up are the flashing speed limit signs that now appear along your route when the speed limit is about to decrease. That way, you can start slowing down ahead of time rather than scrambling to hit the brakes. Plus, Waze is adding warnings for sharp curves, speed humps, and toll booths shared by the community. All of these alerts will arrive on iOS and Android this month.

Another important feature now available in Waze is an alert for emergency vehicles stopped on your route. If an ambulance is parked in the middle of the road, you’ll see it on the map and will have plenty of time to slow down before you reach the scene.

Have trouble finding parking? Waze has a solution, as the company is teaming up with parking technology platform Flash to offer more information about parking garages, including how much they cost, if they’re covered, if they’re wheelchair accessible, if they have valets, and if there are EV charging stations available in the garage. You can also reserve a parking spot directly in the Waze app. Waze says the new feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks for over 30,000 parking garages in major cities across the US and Canada.

Finally, Waze is adding a feature for users who prefer to take the same route home every time, regardless of traffic or construction. Once the feature arrives later this month, you will be able to see your usual route alongside the fastest route with details about any potential issues or delays that might make it the slower option.

Don’t Miss: Google Maps and Apple Maps should copy Waze’s crash history alerts

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News