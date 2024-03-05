Well, here I was all stoked for the Rivian R2 event on Thursday, and here comes Xbox with its own event before the company can get it off. Two different industries, of course, but there’s nothing wrong with multiple events in the same week. That’s what we all wait for!

Today, the company announced that it will be streaming a surprise gaming event on Wednesday, March 6th. The event, which is being called the “Partner Preview,” will showcase upcoming and newly announced games from third-party studios that will be coming to the Xbox platform. In addition to some bigger titles, the company says that it will also be showcasing games from some indie developers.

What to expect from the Xbox Partner Preview event

The company says that over a dozen new game trailers will be shown off during the event including games that will premiere on Xbox, Windows, and, of course, Game Pass. In the press release, it says “Our Xbox Partner Preview format is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented studios from across the globe with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games, coupled with unique behind-the-scenes stories from developers on Xbox Wire.”

Xbox says that the event will run for about 30 minutes and feature game trailers and footage from developers like Capcom, Nexon, and EA:

During Xbox Partner Preview, you can learn more about combat and traversal in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, with a video narrated by Abubakar Salim himself, see new gameplay from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, get a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan, and other great titles coming to Xbox, Windows, or Game Pass.

If you want to tune in for the event, here’s how to watch it:

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview event

Xbox says that it will be streaming the event “live.” While it will surely be a prerecorded event and likely mostly just a run of trailers like you would experience at a theater before a movie, it will be streaming on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST). The company says that it will be streaming the event on all of its “Xbox-owned channels.” What does that mean?

For most people, that means that the event will be streamed on the two platforms you would expect: YouTube and Twitch. The company also says that it will be streamed on “regional Xbox channels around the world.” For those who care about video quality, it appears that YouTube will be the place to tune in. Xbox says that the live stream on YouTube will come in at “4K at 60fps, while all other channels will be 1080p / 60fps.”

Below are links to the Xbox channel on both YouTube and Twitch, where you’ll be tuning in on Wednesday:

Thankfully, the company has already uploaded a placeholder video to YouTube. This is really handy as they enable users to subscribe and get a notification when the live stream kicks off. Of course, you can also add an event to your calendar to make sure you don’t miss the live stream either.

If you happen to miss the event, the company says that it will make the live stream available as a video on both platforms immediately following the broadcast. So, if you happen to be working at a job that doesn’t enable you to tune in, you’ll be able to watch afterward.

The event comes two weeks after Xbox hosted a special edition of its Official Xbox Podcast and announced that four previously exclusive games would be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.