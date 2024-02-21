The Nintendo Direct event on Wednesday might have revealed the first Xbox-exclusive games coming to the Switch, and Bethesda may have jumped the gun and revealed another game coming to PlayStation, but now we finally have official word from Microsoft itself on which games will no longer be exclusive to the Xbox platform.

In a blog post, the company revealed the first four games that will be breaking free from their Xbox exclusivity and heading to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Matt Booty, president of Game Content & Studios at Xbox, said that “as a publisher and platform we are committed to meeting players where they are, by bringing more games, to more people, and on more devices.”

“Today we are announcing that four fan-favorite Xbox games will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony platforms this spring. The studios that built these celebrated games have drawn on their multi-platform experience to open the worlds they created to even more players and communities.”

So, what are the first four games, what consoles will they be available on, and when will they be released on those consoles? Let’s jump in.

Pentiment – February 22nd

Pentiment is the first Xbox exclusive that will be coming to the PlayStation and the Switch. The game, which comes from Obsidian Entertainment, offers a “truly unique, critically acclaimed, and award-winning narrative adventure game with a striking visual style inspired by history itself.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.

Pentiment will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22nd.

Hi-Fi Rush – March 19th

The second title coming to another platform is Hi-Fi Rush, the “award-winning and beloved rhythm-based action game where the world syncs to the music.” Unfortunately, this one won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation 4. It will, however, be coming to the PS5.

As wannabe rock star Chai, you’ll fight back against a sinister robotics enhancement conglomerate using rhythm-amplified combat where everything – from the motion in the environment to the blows of combat – is synced to the music. Raise your guitar high and feel the beat in this utterly all-new title from Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within® and Ghostwire®: Tokyo.

Hi-Fi Rush will be available for preorder on PlayStation 5 digital storefronts on February 22nd and officially launch on March 19th at midnight UTC.

Grounded – April 16th

Grounded is the third Xbox exclusive coming to new platforms and thankfully, this one is coming to both the PlayStation and the Switch. Not only will it be coming to the consoles, but crossplay will be supported across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Grounded is preparing to leave Game Preview this September as it launches its full release. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign – all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends! New armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis await players in this upcoming update.

Grounded will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16th.

Sea of Thieves – April 30th

The fourth and final game (at least in this round) that is coming to another platform is the long-running Sea of Thieves. This is another one that, unfortunately, is only coming to PlayStation consoles. Nintendo fans are out of luck this time.

Sea of thieves is your gateway to the pirate life you’ve always dreamed of, serving up endless opportunities for adventure, excitement and discovery in a vast world where the seas are home to crews of other players. Everything you need to set sail is already at your fingertips, so you’re free to chart your own path across the waves. Enjoy thrilling stories, dangerous sea creatures and hauls of hidden treasure that help shape your own unique pirate legend.

Sea of Thieves will be available to wishlist on PlayStation digital storefronts on February 22nd and will be officially released on April 30th.

It’s good to finally see the first Xbox exclusives officially coming to other platforms like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. I’m even more surprised and delighted to find out some games are coming to the PS4! Personally, I’ll probably grab Pentiment and Grounded for the Switch so I can take them with me while traveling.

Now, Xbox just needs to make its own portable console!