Walmart pulled this cute kid’s toy because it swears and sings about cocaine in Polish

One of the acceptable risks that huge retailers like Amazon and Walmart have decided goes hand in hand with operating huge third-party sales platforms is that they can’t always proactively police the goods that end up on their virtual shelves. At least, not with 100% comprehensive accuracy. It’s sort of the whole point. Anybody is allowed to sell … well, almost anything. Which is how companies can up with edge-case blunders, one example of which is a recent Walmart toy. It ended up getting pulled. Because that dancing cactus that you might assume is pretty harmless, and which sings some indecipherable song?

The toy actually swears and sings about cocaine — albeit, in Polish. Not exactly an ideal Christmas gift for a youngster. But it’s nevertheless easy to see why this one has garnered headlines and forced Walmart to remove the item.

Dancing Cactus toy

Never wanted a toy so bad. Walmart pills kids educational dancing cactus toy after it sings in Polish about doing 5 grams of cocaine, being depressed. Chinese manufacturer used a Polish rappers song w/out permission for the toy sold in US, EU, Canadahttps://t.co/bodM7sURWq — Chris Kubecka 🇵🇷 ✈️ #BLM @MiddleEastInst (@SecEvangelism) November 25, 2021

You can actually find a ton of funny tweets joking that, well, now I want this toy more than anything. One of the songs the Walmart dancing cactus reportedly played is from Polish rapper Cypis. And an English translation for the lyrics to the toy’s song Where is The White Eel reads: “The only thing in my head / is five grams of cocaine, fly away alone / to the edge of oblivion.”

Not exactly something you want little Timmy knowing about after unwrapping it on Christmas Day. Or, if you’re a grandmother who lives in Ontario, Canada, and who happens to speak Polish, you definitely would feel shocked after buying the toy for your unsuspecting granddaughter.

“It just so happens that I am Polish and when I started to listen to the songs and I heard the words,” said Ania Tanner, who spoke with the Canadian news outlet CTV News. “I was in shock. I thought ‘Is this some kind of joke?’”

Meanwhile, someone else who apparently bought the toy expressed her surprise about it on Twitter.

Bought my daughter a dancing cactus toy…that appears to be singing and dancing to a polish song about cocaine addiction??? pic.twitter.com/43NE4ZopZk — {{{Lisa Mahapatra}}} (@lisamahapatra) November 20, 2021

A spokesperson for Walmart told CTV News: “These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further.”

