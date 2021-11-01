Amazon early Black Friday deals are live: The best deals you can get right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And thousands of early Black Friday bargains are already available right now!

We all know that Amazon runs fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever hosting sales this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them in order to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you all the highlights right here!

Amazon's early Black Friday sale is packed with epic deals on best-selling products! Price: See Today's Deals Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon early Black Friday deals

If you want to shop all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals this year, there’s one page you need to keep an eye on. That’s right, it’s Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals page! There, you’ll find deep discounts on more popular products than you can believe. From robot vacuums and kitchen appliances to TV sales, Black Friday laptop pricing, deals on smart home devices, and so much more. Here are some examples of the killer deals that are available right now:

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Keep your eyes glued to Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals page for new early Black Friday deals every day. These deals are unbelievable!

Holiday gift guides at Amazon

If you need guidance when doing your holiday shopping, Amazon definitely has you covered. Just look at these awesome gift guides that the retailer put together! You’ll also find tons of early Black Friday deals from Amazon in these guides, which is crucial.

Deals you can expect in November

Are you wondering what kinds of early Black Friday deals you can expect from Amazon this year? Check out all the examples below from Amazon’s big press release:

Holiday Toy List

Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Up to 30% off Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more

Up to 30% off Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Seasonal Fashion

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men’s and women’s apparel

Save up to 50% on Women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI, and more

Up to 40% off Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on ORORO heated apparel

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more

Home Entertaining and Decor

Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware

20% off Breville Coffee Makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

40% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon Cookware

Up to 25% off Stone Lain Dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot Dutch Ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

25% off Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper Sleep Mattresses

15% or more off select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on Home Essentials

Up to 20% off Medify Air Purifiers

Need to Have Black Friday Laptop & Electronics Deals

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save on select Sony headphones

Up to 20% off select Acer laptop models, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Up to 40% off select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Up to 34% off select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Up to 33% off Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Beauty

Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris, and more

Up to 35% off hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more

Save up to 40% on self-care appliances

Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Amazon Brands

Save up to 25% on select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter’s and Spotted Zebra

Up to 40% off select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care

Small Business

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Up to 40% off select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

50% or more off Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Amazon Devices

Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)

Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

$50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet

Outdoor Adventures and More

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Select Makita power tools and saws are discounted

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Furry Friends

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s

Up to 20% off Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

