Two of the latest Netflix series with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Not every Netflix series can be a winner — and, in fact, tons of them are objectively and laughably bad — but occasionally the streaming giant launches new titles or new seasons of existing shows that critics or viewers, and sometimes both, will regard as perfect or near-perfect.

The same is also true, by the way, for the other end of the spectrum. Quite often, you’ll see critics trash a Netflix series that viewers love and vice versa, while it’s much rarer to see them both agree that a particular series is a failure. But it, too, happens from time to time, as with a new release like Season 2 of Sex/Life (which is currently rocking a terrible 46% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing and an even more abysmal 21% critics’ score).

Meanwhile, let’s look now at two Netflix series with fresh episodes that hit the streamer recently and are still hanging on to perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Top-rated Netflix series

The Netflix shows you’ll find below, by the way, include one new sports docuseries as well as the second half of an existing Netflix K-drama.

Full Swing

First up is Full Swing, a sports docuseries that debuted on Netflix last week and which the streamer has just announced it’s renewing for a second season.

A promotional still from the Netflix sports docuseries “Full Swing.” Image source: Netflix

The 8-episode series has a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and here’s what Netflix says as far as what viewers can expect:

“Full Swing follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition. The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the PGA Tour. The documentary gives fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete — and succeed — at the highest level in men’s professional golf.”

Even casual sports fans, one Rotten Tomatoes critic notes, “will have no problem with the project as presented, because so much of the stories pull on the heartstrings.”

The Glory

As for this next Netflix series, The Glory is a K-drama that’s also a bit different from the genre’s usual fare on Netflix.

For one thing, it’s split into two parts, which you never really see Netflix do with a Korean series (Part 2 of The Glory hit the service on March 10). Also, it’s built around a female lead and is not primarily a romance, which is the kind of story you tend to get from Netflix’s Korean series that are built around women. There’s also nudity — in service of showing the physical scars of the main character — but which, again, is something out of the ordinary in a Netflix Korean series.

Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun in Netflix’s “The Glory” Image source: Graphyoda/Netflix

Like Full Swing, The Glory also currently has a 100% critics’ score on Netflix. From Netflix’s description of the series: