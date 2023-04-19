Twilight TV series in early development, and I’m already back on Team Edward

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Twilight fans, rejoice! A TV series adaptation of the Twilight saga is reportedly in “very early” development at Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter and also confirmed by Variety‘s sources. As of now, this TV show sounds similar to what Warner Bros. Discovery plans to do with Max and its ten-year Harry Potter series.

The Twilight TV show is expected to be based on Stephenie Meyer’s book series, which was first adapted into a five-movie franchise. Currently, no writer or streaming services are attached to the project.

Sources close to the publications say Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are the executive producers. Godfrey’s Temple Hill production company produced the five Twilight films, and Feig is the former co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. In addition, Meyer is expected to be involved in the show.

At this time, it’s unclear if Lionsgate plans to start producing the show before selling it to a streaming service, so, at the moment, there’s no timeline for when the Twilight series will bring us back to Forks, Washington once again.

Interestingly enough, ever since the 2017 premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2, no other Twilight stories have been adapted to the big screen. In 2020, Stephanie Meyers released Midnight Sun, which tells the story of the first book from Edward’s perspective.

That said, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street during an earnings call that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.” So, if J.K. Rowling is ready to tell the same Harry Potter story, why wouldn’t Stephenie Meyer bring her vampires and werewolves back?

Personally, I don’t even care who is going to play Isabella Swan or Edward Cullen, as long as they keep the same actor for Charlie Swan – long live Billy Burke!