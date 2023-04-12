Harry Potter TV series adapting all 7 books coming to Max

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The rumors were true. HBO confirmed that a Harry Potter TV series is in the works at the Max announcement event on Wednesday. HBO says that the series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the Harry Potter book series and will roll out over the course of 10 years.

The series will feature a new cast, as many of the actors from the movies have all aged out of their roles. There will also be plenty of previously unseen characters and storylines, as the TV series will have far more time to adapt each book.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, in a statement on Wednesday. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

It was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. went back to the well with the Harry Potter franchise. It was simply too valuable a property to ignore, even as author J.K. Rowling makes headlines for her repeated transphobic remarks. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has been back in the limelight in recent months due to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, which has been a smash hit for Warner Bros. Games. The game takes place a hundred years prior to the events of the original book series.

HBO didn’t share any details about a release date, but in the meantime, the new Max streaming service that combines HBO Max and Discovery Plus will launch on May 23.