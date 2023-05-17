Tom Cruise has a choice to make in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

Tom Cruise is back for Mission: Impossible, and of course, he is running.

Today, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which will premiere in theaters on Wednesday, July 12. In the seventh installment of the franchise, which now spans over 27 years, Cruise is back to take on his most challenging mission yet, as well as the most insane stunt they have pulled off — until Part Two comes out.

Check out the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One below:

What will Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One be about?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, like the previous movies, will follow Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they “embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

I’m personally stoked about this movie. The Mission: Impossible movies have been astounding since Cruise brought the franchise back in 2011 with Ghost Protocol. Fallout was, in my opinion, the best film in the entire franchise. As long as Cruise can make them, keep them coming. Or running.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will premiere in theaters on Wednesday, July 12.