Chris Hemsworth channels the power of the gods in the Extraction 2 trailer

Chris Hemsworth seems keen to channel all of the rage from losing Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and use it to kill almost everyone in the new trailer for Extraction 2.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Extraction 2, which will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, June 16. In the sequel, “Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.”

Check out the official trailer for Extraction 2 below. It’s definitely one of those movies that I wish would premiere in theaters. It looks like a fantastic summer blockbuster you want to break out the popcorn for.

What will Extraction 2 be about?

In the synopsis, Netflix describes the film as “back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16.