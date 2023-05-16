Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Entertainment Movies

Chris Hemsworth channels the power of the gods in the Extraction 2 trailer

By
Published May 16th, 2023 6:35PM EDT
Official trailer for Extraction 2
Image: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth seems keen to channel all of the rage from losing Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and use it to kill almost everyone in the new trailer for Extraction 2.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Extraction 2, which will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, June 16. In the sequel, “Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.”

Check out the official trailer for Extraction 2 below. It’s definitely one of those movies that I wish would premiere in theaters. It looks like a fantastic summer blockbuster you want to break out the popcorn for.

What will Extraction 2 be about?

In the synopsis, Netflix describes the film as “back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

If you want to dive even deeper into what to expect from the sequel, check out our explainer of everything we know about Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16. If you want to enjoy the new film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.

Don’t Miss: New on Netflix: May 2023

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News