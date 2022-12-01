This week is your last chance to avoid the Disney Plus price hike

One week from today, a subscription to Disney Plus will be significantly more expensive. Disney is raising the price of its ad-free plan from $7.99 to $10.99 a month on December 8 — the same day the new ad-supported plan launches. The good news is that there’s still time to avoid the Disney Plus price hike as long as you act fast.

Disney Plus is currently running a last-chance sale on its website for annual plans before the price hike takes effect next week. As long as you subscribe to the current annual plan by December 7, you can lock in a whole year of Disney Plus for $79.99. You’ll end up saving $30, as the annual ad-free plan is set to increase to $109.99 a year on December 8.

In addition to the Disney Plus ad-free plan, the Disney Bundle is going up in price as well.

The Legacy Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 a month, features Disney Plus without ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Disney is retiring this bundle on December 8, but any existing subscribers will be able to keep the plan for $14.99 a month. If this combination of plans sounds like the best option for you, sign up now.

Here are the three Disney Bundles that will take the place of the old bundle:

Finally, if you don’t mind ads and want to keep paying $7.99 a month, you can ditch Disney Plus Premium for Disney Plus Basic and save a few bucks.

