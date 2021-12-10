This new, free streaming service has 500+ hours of shows and movies from around the world

There are far too many streaming services on the market to keep track of them all. Chances are that you subscribe to a few, are weighing a few others, and are in the middle of at least two free trials. To make matters even more complicated, new streaming services are still springing up every month or so. Thankfully, the latest streaming service to catch our eye is completely free.

Globi, similar to Tubi and Pluto TV, is a free, advertising-based video on demand service. According to the company’s press release, the streaming service features over 500 hours of award-winning content from around the globe. You will find international shows and movies on Globi that aren’t available on any other service. And you won’t have to pay a monthly fee to watch them.

Globi: Free streaming service for international content

If you’re looking to expand your viewing horizons, Globi seems like a great place to start. There are shows and movies from Denmark, Italy, France, Canada, Estonia, and more. The ads aren’t especially intrusive either. If you can stand watching cable TV, you’ll be able to put up with the ads here. Watch Globi online at Globi.tv or on Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.

Globi CEO Tariq Jalil shared the following statement in a press release on Thursday:

Audiences have established their desire to consume original, international content – Globi now enters the expansive streaming marketplace to directly feed this need as the only free, foreign-focused platform. Providing American audiences with the opportunity to binge sophisticated global fare and broaden their exposure to diverse cultures through compelling films and TV series, Globi intends to shift the consumption of award-winning content to further strengthen and expand the cultured streaming experience.

What to watch on Globi

Here’s the full list of new releases on Globi throughout the month of December 2021:

“Blue Eyes” (Sweden) – Trailing politics, extremism and violence in Sweden

– Trailing politics, extremism and violence in Sweden “Contact” (France) – The country’s biggest procedural drama, the detective series focuses on Thomas Adam who helps solve dangerous crimes by using his extraordinary gift of touching objects and knowing their story

– The country’s biggest procedural drama, the detective series focuses on Thomas Adam who helps solve dangerous crimes by using his extraordinary gift of touching objects and knowing their story Embrace the Serpent (Columbia) – The Academy Award® nominated historical drama showcases the relationship between an Amazonian shaman and last survivor of his people, and two scientists who work together over the course of 40 years to search the Amazon for a sacred healing plant

– The Academy Award® nominated historical drama showcases the relationship between an Amazonian shaman and last survivor of his people, and two scientists who work together over the course of 40 years to search the Amazon for a sacred healing plant “Les Simone” (Canada) – Follow ‘Les Simone’ in their search for affirmation, independence, and research of themselves. Their adventures will bring to life the whole range of emotions.

– Follow ‘Les Simone’ in their search for affirmation, independence, and research of themselves. Their adventures will bring to life the whole range of emotions. November (Estonia) – The award-winning horror feature visits a poor Estonian village as a group of peasants use magic and folk remedies to survive the winter, and a young woman tries to get a young man to love her

– The award-winning horror feature visits a poor Estonian village as a group of peasants use magic and folk remedies to survive the winter, and a young woman tries to get a young man to love her “Over Water” (Belgium) – The hit television drama follows a man with a troubled past who gets a second chance to do right by his family, while facing old demons, new temptations and dangerous dealings on the Antwerp docks

– The hit television drama follows a man with a troubled past who gets a second chance to do right by his family, while facing old demons, new temptations and dangerous dealings on the Antwerp docks Rare Exports (Finland) – The notable action film tells a Christmas tale from the depths of the Korvatunturi mountains

– The notable action film tells a Christmas tale from the depths of the Korvatunturi mountains Reality (Italy) – Winner of the Grand Prize of the Jury at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, the film follows a wanna-be director who is given 48 hours by a producer to find the best groan of pain, worthy of an Oscar

– Winner of the Grand Prize of the Jury at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, the film follows a wanna-be director who is given 48 hours by a producer to find the best groan of pain, worthy of an Oscar “Soul Mates” (Australia) – A comedy series that follows the story of a couple of friends who are continually drawn together across the course of human history.

– A comedy series that follows the story of a couple of friends who are continually drawn together across the course of human history. “Stockholm Requiem” (Sweden) – Based on Kristina Ohlsson’s novels, the crime series follows unconventional but cunning criminologist Fredrika Bergman who joins a special investigations unit in Stockholm

– Based on Kristina Ohlsson’s novels, the crime series follows unconventional but cunning criminologist Fredrika Bergman who joins a special investigations unit in Stockholm “Wolf Trap” (Russia) – After a notorious gangster fakes his own death and retires overseas with a new identity, he returns to his hometown 20 years later to avenge his parents’ death.

Globi will be available in most countries around the world by the end of 2022.