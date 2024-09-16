This leak might reveal the official name of the Nintendo Switch 2

Based on a recent flood of leaks, Nintendo could announce its next-generation console any day now. Just last week, a source claimed the Switch 2 announcement would arrive in early October, and now a new leak might have spoiled the name of the device.

According to Famiboards user fwd-bwd (via r/GamingLeaksAndRumours on Reddit), production on the next Nintendo console has officially started in China. They claim that a user on a Chinese forum without an insider track record has stated that Nintendo is now producing 1,000 units per day as it presumably ramps up for next year’s launch.

The forum poster then went on to say that the unannounced console has smaller bezels than the original Switch, comes with black-and-white Joy-Con controllers (like the OLED model), and has a slightly larger logo than the Switch, with a “2” on the side.

If that’s the case, Nintendo might buck its tradition of picking completely new names for its new console. We obviously would not be surprised if Nintendo decided to keep the Switch branding around, especially in light of the console’s enormous success.

The source of the information apparently lacks any sort of track record when it comes to reliable gaming leaks, so we’re not getting our hopes up for this one. That said, when the Switch 2 does enter production, there’s a decent chance that we will see a legitimate leak or two pop up online. If any part of this leak is true, expect an announcement sooner than later.

Speaking of shady leaks, a 4chan user claims to have been part of the filming of a promotional video for the successor to the Switch back in August. The user claims that the company referred to the device as the “Nintendo Superior.” They also claimed that the new Joy-Cons are magnetic with analog triggers, and that the screen “is way bigger than regular Switch, probably same size as the OLED.” They said the console was powered off for the entire shoot, so they weren’t able to see what games would look like running on it.

We’ll take both of these leaks with a grain of salt for now, but here’s hoping Nintendo isn’t going to make us wait too much longer for an announcement.