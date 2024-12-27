This is the Avengers: Doomsday cameo rumor I’ve been waiting for

We’ve been waiting for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to return to the MCU since the character died in Avengers: Endgame. The multiverse allows such a comeback, as we’ve already seen in Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The new Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are all variants from different realities, and we love them nonetheless.

With Iron Man, however, we want the original Tony Stark to return, and there are ways to make it happen. But the best part about it is that Marvel managed to nerf all that speculation by having RDJ play Doctor Doom, the big villain of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

That’s the perfect cover to have Iron Man return, as Downey could play multiple roles in the film. I hope Doctor Doom would turn out to be a Tony Stark variant from the multiverse who thinks he’s saving his reality by clashing with our Avengers.

I’m bringing all that up because rumors suggest Marvel might surprise fans with certain cast choices in Doomsday and Secret Wars. The latest one is easily the best. It’s the Avengers rumor I’ve been waiting for since Endgame, even more so after Marvel revealed Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU earlier this year.

This is where I tell you that big spoilers might follow below. Avoid them if you want to be surprised.

Since we learned that Doctor Doom would replace Kang as the big villain of Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, I said that the character needs his own team to fight the Avengers. Yes, he’ll be a very strong antagonist, but he’ll take on the full force of Earth-616’s mightiest heroes and some of the best superheroes from the multiverse.

I thought that if Doctor Doom is a variant of Tony Stark, then the most obvious choice for a support team would be the original Avengers. Variants of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), (Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would be the obvious choices.

Iconic Avengers scene from The Avengers. Image source: Disney

The problem with this theory was two-fold. First, we lacked consistent rumors saying that both Johansson and Evans would return to the MCU.

We did have reports about the latter reprising his Steve Rogers role at a time when we thought we’d see the Earth-616 version of Cap. More recent reports said that Chris Evans would be back with a big twist: He’d play multiple Cap variants from the multiverse in Doomsday, including our favorite version.

Regarding Natasha, we had a problem. The pact she made in Endgame meant she couldn’t return as easily. She is really dead in this reality. Not that Marvel couldn’t surface a Black Widow from the past, or a different reality.

This brings me to my second big issue. The actress had a big and unnecessary spat with the former leadership of Disney after the Disney Plus Black Widow release. This would explain why we lacked rumors about her comeback.

But I’m now happy to see Daniel Richtman mention Nat’s return in one of his recent posts on Patreon. The insider says Johansson will reprise her beloved Black Widow role after Jurassic World Rebirth, without providing too many details. The actress appearing in Doomsday and Secret Wars is the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to my theory.

Considering that Renner, Ruffalo, and Hemsworth continued appearing in the MCU after Endgame, the return of Evans and Johansson gives us the complete team of the original six Avengers, who would be the antagonists of Doomsday and Secret Wars.

All of this is speculation, of course. But the prospect of seeing the original six Avengers work together again is incredibly exciting. Imagine several of these actors pulling double-duty jobs for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. It would be mind-blowing to see the “bad” Avengers fighting the good ones in a Civil War kind of way.

The feeling of not knowing which side to root for was one of the best things about Captain America 3, and Marvel can pull it off again at a whole new level in Doomsday and especially Secret Wars.