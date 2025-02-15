These are the only 2 streaming TV shows that matter right now – and neither is on Netflix

Streaming audiences have spoken, and the biggest TV shows this week are actually two fan-favorites that have been dominating Hulu and Apple TV+ for weeks now.

At #1 on this week’s Reelgood list of the top TV shows is Hulu’s twist-filled conspiracy thriller Paradise, from This is Us creator Dan Fogelman — the show being sort of like what you’d get if you crossed 24 with Lost and sprinkled in a bit of Under the Dome. It’s also filled with the sort of jaw-dropping surprises from one week to the next that viewers love to share memes about and speculate over online.

In the #2 spot is the Apple TV+ workplace thriller Severance, which has actually garnered a level of online obsessiveness that I haven’t seen any other show attain in years. My Threads feed, in fact, has pretty much became a stream of all Severance content all the time at this point. Directed in part by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, Severance continues to build its reputation as one of the most original and thought-provoking series in recent memory (here’s our review of this week’s episode).

Image source: Apple

Beyond these two top-ranked series, the rest of the Reelgood chart features a mix of buzzy newcomers and established hits across multiple platforms. The latest Reelgood TV chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on Feb. 12, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Reelgood Top 10:

1. Paradise (Hulu). A murder mystery, conspiracy thriller, and climate catastrophe, Hulu’s Paradise has a little bit of everything. “Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals,” the streamer explains. “But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

2. Severance (Apple TV+). At this point, Apple’s hit drama needs no introduction. Basically, imagine if your work-life balance was so extreme that you literally became two different people, one who only exists at the office and another with no memory of their job whatsoever. The mind-bending concept, impressive world-building, slow-burn mystery, and top-tier acting making Severance nothing short of a landmark series for Apple’s streamer.

3. High Potential (ABC/Hulu). This crime drama is about a single mom with an exceptional mind for helping the police solve tricky cases. Starring Kaitlin Olson, the show blends mystery and humor as she teams up with a by-the-book detective.

4. The Night Agent (Netflix). The biggest Netflix show in the world for several weeks now, The Night Agent is an action-packed thriller in which a low-level FBI agent answers a late-night call on a secret emergency line that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix). In writer Samantha Strauss’ series about a real-life wellness scam, two young women set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness. Kaitlyn Dever plays Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who manages to convince tons of people that she cured her (fake) terminal brain cancer with natural remedies.

6. Invincible (Prime Video). This Prime Video animated superhero TV show is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman. It follows a teenager who discovers he’s inherited superpowers from his father, the most powerful superhero in the world.

7. The White Lotus (HBO/Max). Ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 3 debut of HBO’s drama set at a fictional luxury hotel resort, The White Lotus has once again returned to Reelgood’s list of the most-watched TV shows. The show explores the dark underbelly of wealth, following the lives of rich guests and troubled staff members who become entangled with each other.

8. Silo. (Apple TV+). From Apple’s description of one of its best sci-fi TV shows, “In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

9. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with medical crises, personal dramas, and workplace politics in this drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that won’t come until April.

10. Yellowstone (Paramount Network). Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they fight to protect their massive Montana ranch from land developers, political forces, and rival factions. Part 2 of Season 5 is coming to Peacock on Sunday, March 16.