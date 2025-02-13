‘100% one of my favorite shows ever’: Fans gear up for the return of an epic Netflix thriller

Of all the Netflix series that I’ve binged over the years, not a single one has gobsmacked me as much as the visuals have in Alice in Borderland, the adrenaline-fueled survival thriller that’s kind of like a Japanese version of Squid Game. In the show, an eerily deserted Tokyo has basically become a giant game arena featuring everything from terrifying death traps to large-scale open warfare. Many is the night I have wandered down a streaming black hole — pressing play on Alice in Borderland, and all of a sudden it’s been a couple of hours later.

All of which is to say, when I saw Netflix tease the show’s upcoming third season release today via social media (after a more than two year wait) I felt myself in complete agreement with the Reddit user who posted: “This is gonna be so epic.” Another couldn’t resist chiming in: “100% one of my favorite shows ever.” Basically, September can’t get here fast enough.

Adapted from the manga of the same name, this Japanese thriller follows a video game fanatic named Arisu who finds himself trapped in an alternate and desolate version of Tokyo. He’s forced to play life-or-death games that make Squid Game‘s look tame by comparison, and along the way he teams up with Usagi — a mountain climber and fellow competitor who’d been getting by on her own. “Together,” Netflix continues, “they fight for their lives while unraveling the mystery of how they ended up there.

“Alice in Borderland creates an edge-of-your-seat mix of sci-fi and dystopian survival elements, but what really makes it special is the way it turns its ordinary protagonists into heroes.”

The show is one of several from Japan that are on par with the best that the streaming giant has to offer. Let me put it this way: If you’re a fan of high-stakes survival games, mind-bending mysteries, and jaw-dropping plot twists, Alice in Borderland is the show you should have been watching yesterday. Part psychological chess match, part dystopian thriller, and total chaos — what’s not to love?

ALICE IN BORDERLAND

SEASON 3

🃏 SEPTEMBER 2025 🃏 pic.twitter.com/oDKFRtKoeg — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2025

Each of the show’s challenges are categorized by playing card suits that determine the type of test: For example, spades for physical endurance, diamonds for intelligence, clubs for teamwork, and hearts for pure psychological torment. And believe me when I say — the heart games will break you just as much as they break the characters. Do not watch Alice in Borderland right before you go to sleep. You will need time for your blood pressure to settle.

Season 2 cranked up the intensity, introduced even more ruthless foes, and had fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds. And now, with Season 3 on the way, the stakes are higher than ever.

One of the things that makes Alice in Borderland so thrilling is how it blends action-packed survival horror with deep character development. Arisu starts as a slacker but transforms into a brilliant strategist, while Usagi is not just a skilled survivor but also the emotional heart of the show. And I obviously would be remiss if I didn’t praise the show’s jaw-dropping visuals, which combine stunning CGI with practical effects that make the abandoned Tokyo setting feel both terrifying and a little mesmerizing.

“It’s one of my favorite shows,” another Redditor raved today, following news of the Season 3 arrival later this year. “Great characters, tense action, interesting setups. I highly recommend.” Adds another: “My heart sank when I finished watching S2 at the thought of that possibly being the last episode. That’s the level of love I have for it. My favourite show ever, it’s got a few flaws but overall it’s amazing.”