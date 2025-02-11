7 must-watch Netflix releases from Japan that viewers worldwide will love

Japan has produced some of the most captivating and diverse content on Netflix, blending masterful storytelling with stunning visuals and deeply human themes. Whether you’re drawn to gripping crime thrillers, heartfelt dramas, or mind-bending sci-fi, there’s something for every viewer in the growing catalog of Japanese series and films on the platform.

In this roundup, I’m highlighting seven excellent Netflix releases — six TV shows and one movie — that collectively showcase the best of Japanese storytelling. Some have gained international recognition, while others remain underrated gems waiting to be discovered. Among my picks, you’ll find a series about ninjas, a chilling mystery that will keep you guessing, and a family drama that cuts straight to the heart.

And for film lovers, the one movie on this list is an unforgettable cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

House of Ninjas. From reluctant warriors to epic ninja battles, as well as a secret conspiracy, Netflix’s House of Ninjas series has it all. This story from writer-director Dave Boyle is actually a spy thriller, albeit of a different sort — it’s a drama that imagines a modern Japan with ninjas who are mostly retired but who get called back into service to foil the scheme of an evil clan threatening the country. The public is in danger, the fate of the country hangs in the balance, and the shadow warriors are called upon to rise to the occasion one more time.

Asura. One winter day in Tokyo, four sisters get together to discuss the affair of their father. Per Netflix, “Takiko tells her siblings that Kotaro has been having a lengthy affair and even had a child out of wedlock. While the women are hesitant to believe Takiko, they promise to hide the allegation from their mother, Fuji (Matsuzaka). But keeping it a secret threatens to bring to light a plethora of troubles bubbling just under the surface in each of their lives.”

Alice in Borderland. This next Japanese Netflix drama is perfect for fans of Squid Game. Based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso, the protagonist is Arisu, a video game-obsessed young man who’s listless and unemployed and suddenly finds himself in an empty and strange version of Tokyo — one where he and his friends have to complete dangerous tasks and games in order to survive. Arisu meets a young woman named Usagi who’s navigating the games alone, and together they set out to unravel the mystery while risking their lives to discover what it really means to be alive with a purpose.

Midnight Diner. From the official Netflix description of this beautiful series, “In a back alley of a busy district sits a small eatery called Meshiya, referred to by its patrons as the Midnight Diner. The little joint, which the Master runs by himself, is open only from midnight to 7:00 AM … Tonight, like every other night, a menagerie of customers flock to the Midnight Diner, where the bonds among the Master, his food and the patrons set the stage for humorous and sometimes wistful episodes of human drama that feed both the belly and the soul.”

The Parades. In this dreamy film from director Michihito Fujii’s, death is not an ending. Instead of the finality of crossing over to the other side, humanity’s transition to the afterlife is a recurring parade — a monthly procession, wherein the souls of those who’ve died set out in search of the loved ones they hope to see again and reconnect with. The dead get the closure they need, which allows them to move on from their limbo between life and death.

Samurai Gourmet. Based on Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the manga of the same title, this series is about a man who spent his entire life devoted to his job. Now retired, he goes on an afternoon walk one day and discovers the joys of daytime drinking — realizing that, now, he’s free to eat and drink what he wants, when he wants. This awakens in him a fantasy persona, that of a wandering samurai living during Japan’s era of civil war.

Sakamoto Days. Based on the beloved manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days is the story of “the ultimate assassin,” Taro Sakamoto. In the story, Sakamoto is admired by other hitmen and feared by villains. One day, he falls in love and eventually becomes preoccupied with very un-hitman goals like marriage, fatherhood, and retirement. Unfortunately for the bad guys, he still enjoys his superhuman strength and skill.