The Punisher will reportedly appear in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most exciting titles coming in MCU Phase 5. It’s the series that fans have waited for since Netflix canceled its Marvel shows, but this time it will be on Disney Plus. We don’t know much about Born Again yet, but there’s a new rumor that claims that The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will join Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in this soft reboot. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

When will Daredevil: Born Again stream on Disney Plus?

Born Again hits Disney Plus in spring 2024, with Marvel starting production next year. That’s all we know about it at this point. Well, that, and that it will be an 18-episode MCU TV series. That’s a first for Marvel’s Disney Plus originals so far.

That indicates Marvel has serious plans for the blind superhero. And that’s great news for fans of the Netflix shows. All the Defenders shows are streaming on Disney Plus now. That will give you a chance to catch up on their stories before Born Again arrives.

After all, these adventures might not be part of the MCU’s primary timeline, but they’re certainly happening somewhere in the vast multiverse.

With that in mind, an 18-episode Daredevil TV show also gives Marvel the chance to introduce other characters from the Defenders to the MCU. And that’s where this Punisher rumor comes in.

The Punisher rumors

Frank Castle appeared on Netflix’s Daredevil, and fans loved what the actor did with the character. In fact, they loved his portrayal so much that we then saw Bernthal lead his own show, The Punisher, on Netflix. It’s now available on Disney Plus.

A new rumor claims that The Punisher is actually replacing Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in Born Again.

Apparently, a scheduling conflict prevented Ritter from reuniting with Cox in Born Again. That doesn’t rule out a cameo from the actress in the Daredevil reboot. But it sure sounds like The Punisher will now have a more central role.

As for the other Defenders, we have no idea when they’ll join the MCU. But, again, an 18-episode Daredevil is a good place to start. Aside from Daredevil and Jessica Jones, we also have Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

On a related note, Rosario Dawson seemed to confirm recently that Disney will reboot The Punisher as well. The actress then walked back her comments, as expected.

Basically Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream and they planned to bring in Ritter but there’s a scheduling problem for Born Again. So they needed another Netflix star to fill the role. It’s Jon Bernthal. Wouldn’t be shocked if Ritter cameos tho https://t.co/7OKGnij13Z pic.twitter.com/u2oJnKbmS4 — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) September 19, 2022

Before Daredevil we saw other rumors about possible Punisher cameos. Moon Knight was one of them, but that never happened. Frank Castle might also join the MCU’s Midnight Suns, if Marvel ever decides to go there.

Finally, Thunderbolts is another crossover that could benefit from The Punisher. But that’s just speculation, given the Thunderbolts roster that Marvel announced.

