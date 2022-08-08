Marvel’s reboot of The Punisher might’ve been leaked by Rosario Dawson

Late last year, Daredevil and Kingpin returned to the MCU. First, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as the devilish crime lord in the last two episodes of Hawkeye. Days later, Charlie Cox appeared as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel had set the stage for a Daredevil reboot, which the studio officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last month. But could The Punisher be getting the same treatment on Disney Plus?

The Punisher’s return to the MCU leaked?

In recent weeks, Marvel actors have struggled to keep their lips sealed about unannounced projects. Oscar Isaac seemingly announced Moon Knight season 2 in a TikTok. Patton Oswalt said that Eternals 2 is in development with Chloé Zhao directing.

Now, Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in Marvel’s Netflix shows, keeps the streak alive with a leak of her own from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

During a panel at C2E2, Rosario Dawson said she “found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again.” She noted that The Punisher was the only one of Marvel’s Netflix show she was not in, so if it came back, she might have a chance to check it off her bucket list. She also talked about how much she loves Jon Bernthal and would like to work with him.

Now that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are back under Disney’s control, they can do what they want with the characters.

The Punisher was not the most well-reviewed Netflix series from Marvel Television, but Jon Bernthal certainly made countless fans for his portrayal of one of Marvel’s more controversial heroes. If The Punisher did get new life on Disney Plus, it would make sense for Bernthal to reprise the role.

Unlike her fellow Marvel alums, Dawson started doing damage control. On Monday morning, Dawson explained in a tweet that the news about a Punisher reboot might have come from a random fan during a signing.

Of course, that could just be a very clever cover-up, but if it’s true, then we should all obviously take it with a grain of salt.

I can’t be trusted…!

Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.

My bad.

I get excited.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

In the meantime, we’ll see Charlie Cox as Daredevil again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law later this month on Disney Plus. He and D’Onofrio will reunite in a new series called Daredevil: Born Again in spring 2024. Perhaps Frank Castle will have a part to play.

