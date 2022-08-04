Eternals 2 is happening, says Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals is the MCU’s worst mistake. The Chloé Zhao-directed origin story about an immortal alien race has a 47% on the Tomatometer, which is nearly 20 points lower than the next lowest-rated movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. With such a negative reaction, fans wondered if Marvel would ever bother making a sequel. According to Patton Oswalt, not only is Eternals 2 in the works, but Chloé Zhao is returning to direct.

Pip the Troll might have leaked Eternals 2

Comedian Patton Oswalt appeared on The Today Show earlier this week to promote his new movie I Love My Dad. During his appearance, Al Roker asked Oswalt about his involvement in the MCU. Oswalt explained that he voiced the character Pip the Troll in a post-credit scene in Eternals alongside Harry Styles. Styles played the role of Starfox, Thanos’ brother.

But then Oswalt went off script and proceeded to blow the minds of Marvel fans everywhere:

They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it, so hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.

No one has announced that there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Marvel announced over a dozen movies and shows set to launch between now and 2025 at Comic-Con 2022. Eternals 2 wasn’t one of them. Either Oswalt is mistaken, or he knows something we don’t.

Looking at Marvel’s schedule, 2022 and 2023 are probably full when it comes to the feature film slate. Of course, there’s a chance that we see characters from Eternals in one or more of those projects, but we’re probably not getting Eternals 2. The earliest that we can reasonably expect to see a sequel would probably be 2024. Perhaps Marvel Studios will have more news about the future of Starfox, Pip, and the Eternals at D23 Expo on September 9th.

The timing of this potential leak is especially hilarious considering Oscar Isaac might have leaked the existence of Moon Knight season 2 on the same day.

