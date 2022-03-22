Midnight Sons might be Marvel’s next big Avengers-like crossover

Marvel has yet to announce any Avengers 5 plans, as the studio is building a massive MCU Phase 4 story that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen so far. That’s because Disney Plus lets Marvel tell richer stories and explore characters more in-depth than ever before. Before we get to the next Avengers crossover, Marvel might introduce another team via a standalone movie, and that’s the Midnight Sons.

Comic book fans have been anticipating this particular team, waiting for Marvel to introduce all of the members in movies and TV shows. And it turns out that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight will help Marvel move forward with the Midnight Sons project. Before we can explain, you should know that some spoilers might follow below.

Who are the members of Midnight Sons?

The last time we talked about the Midnight Sons was only a few weeks ago. A Moon Knight rumor claimed that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher might cameo in the upcoming TV show.

The rumor made sense, considering that Disney was in the process of moving all the Marvel shows on Netflix to Disney Plus. On the other hand, a Marvel exec said more recently that Moon Knight lacks the sort of MCU Easter eggs you’d expect from any Phase 4 project.

Before the Moon Knight rumors, we saw speculation Norman Reedus will play the MCU’s Ghost Rider. The actor certainly entertained the speculation.

Moon Knight, The Punisher, and Ghost Rider would be new additions to the MCU. Only the former is confirmed. However, all of them could be Midnight Sons members.

Then there’s also Blade (Mahershala Ali), who will appear in the MCU reboot. Well, we heard Blade’s voice during one of the Eternals post-credits.

Then there’s Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) needs no more introductions. He’s one of the Avengers leaders, and he’ll probably help lead the Midnight Sons. Then there’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who will be the Multiverse of Madness’ main villain. But we expect to see Wanda redeem herself.

Finally, we have Hannibal King and Hellstrom in the Midnight Sons. According to a new rumor, these two characters are about to come to the MCU.

Marvel’s plans for the first movie

If ThatHashtagShow’s sources are accurate, Marvel is already working on the Midnight Sons movie. The film is in the early stages of development and represents another attempt for Marvel to replicate the success of the Avengers.

As seen above, the Midnight Sons are superheroes dealing with the Supernatural. And Multiverse of Madness will help Marvel complete its Midnight Sons roster.

The report says that the initial team will include Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Hellstrom, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Witch. Hannibal King and Hellstorm will arrive via Blade, and they’ll be fleshed out in Midnight Sons. Ghost Rider will appear in Multiverse of Madness.

A separate story from the same blog says that Doctor Strange 2 concept art shows Ghost Rider. We’re looking at a “cameo at best,” but we don’t have the name for the actor playing him. We’re still looking at the Johnny Blaze variant, but it won’t be Nicholas Cage playing him. And Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes of the variant.

Getting back to the Midnight Sons rumor, the report says the film’s primary villain will be Blackout. Mephisto will be teased throughout the film. Kevin Feige reportedly wants multiple Thanos-level threats in the MCU, which can only be a good thing.

That said, we have no idea when this Moon Knight movie will be released or when it’s supposed to start shooting.

