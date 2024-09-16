The most popular bingeworthy TV shows right now on Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, Prime Video and more

Netflix is finally back on top, with two of the biggest, most-watched streaming TV shows across the entire streaming universe right now.

The latest data from the streaming search engine Reelgood reveals that viewers can’t get enough of two recently released Netflix dramas at the the moment — one being the bingeworthy murder mystery The Perfect Couple, which is also the #1 series on Netflix worldwide this week, and the over-the-top Greek mythology-inspired drama Kaos. The latter, starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, is a darkly comic morality tale that unfolds sort of like what you’d get if you replaced the superheroes with gods and goddesses in Prime Video’s The Boys.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in “Kaos.” Image source: Netflix

Likewise, The Perfect Couple — starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber — finds Netflix squarely in its White Lotus/Big Little Lies era, with the streaming giant’s buzzy new star-studded series also delivering yet another bravura performance from Kidman. Who, we should add, has now acted in half a dozen TV series since 2020 and has been nothing less than spellbinding every single time, up to and including The Perfect Couple.

For some context about just how big The Perfect Couple is right now: The show, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, racked up more than 20 million views globally on Netflix alone during its first week of streaming availability. In other words, no wonder Reelgood has it at the top of its most-watched TV shows list this week.

Reelgood, by the way, monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, and more. For the 7-day period that ended on Sept. 11, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

One other thing I want to note about that list is just how well-rounded it is, with even the bottom half packed with absolutely stellar TV shows — like Peacock’s surprisingly good Fight Night (which you can read our coverage of right here), plus two of the best spy dramas I’ve ever seen, FX’s The Old Man and Apple’s Slow Horses.

As for the #1 show this week, also worth pointing out is something you don’t see often on Netflix: Both critics and viewers are largely in agreement that the show hits the mark, with similarly strong critics and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes attesting to its overall solid entertainment value. Hopefully we continue to see more of this from Netflix.