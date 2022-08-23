The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer: Galadriel takes center stage

Amazon shared a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday. This is the third trailer that we’ve seen in the last two months as Amazon ratchets up its promotion ahead of the show’s premiere. The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will be streaming on Thursday, September 2 at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Watch the official Rings of Power trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power won’t be yet another long retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s original books. Instead, the creative team decided to travel back in time to the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit.

In many ways, The Rings of Power will serve as an origin story for the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. As the show’s title suggests, the Rings of Power were forged in the Second Age. This begins the descent into chaos that we see in Peter Jackson’s movies.

The latest trailer introduces us to the show’s main characters. Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in the movies, appears to be the focal point. Morfydd Clark takes on the role of Galadriel in the new series, and she is joined by Robert Aramayo, who will take over for Huge Weaving as Elrond, and Maxim Baldry will play Isildur.

In the trailer, we also meet the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and more from the massive ensemble. The Rings of Power, like Game of Thrones before it, won’t bank on A-list actors to attract an audience. Rather, the IP alone should draw a crowd.

Amazon has already committed to at least five seasons of The Rings of Power.

More Prime Video coverage: For more Prime Video news, check out our coverage of the Prime Video movies and series to watch this month.