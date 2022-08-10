The first Loki season 2 plot spoilers have leaked

Loki season 2 is already filming, and we’ve seen a few set photos since Marvel started production a few weeks ago. The series will hit Disney Plus next summer, which gives us ample time to figure out what the God of Mischief will be up to next. But there’s already a leak floating around the internet offering the first purported plot spoilers from Loki season 2.

It might not tell the whole story, but if accurate, the leak reveals a few exciting details. Before we continue, you should know that massive spoilers might follow below.

Why Loki is so important for the MCU

Before we look at the season 2 spoilers, we must remember why the first Loki season is so important.

Loki is the most consequential show of the MCU Phase 4 so far. The events in season 1 are so massive that they don’t just influence various other events in Phase 4. Loki also makes us revisit the previous phases of the story and look at pivotal moments, such as Infinity War and Endgame in a new light.

Looking back at season 1, one of the best things about it was that the plot never leaked. We had no idea what this Loki (Tom Hiddleston) variant would be up to or how important the first season’s finale would be. As a reminder, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed a somewhat benevolent but out-of-their-mind Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant. And she unleashed the MCU multiverse as a result.

Some of the events in Phase 4 are a direct consequence of Loki season 1. That includes other multiverse adventures, like No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness. And we know that we’ll see Kang again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year.

Not only that but one of the Avengers movies that conclude the Multiverse Saga is called The Kang Dynasty.

Loki season 2 plot spoiler

Loki also makes us understand that the Avengers’ win over Thanos (Josh Brolin) was always going to happen that way. Kang wanted those events to occur in that order.

There’s now a new Kang at the TVA. That’s how season 1 ended. It’ll be interesting to see how Loki deals with that while trying to get a hold of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

If the following Loki season 2 spoilers are accurate, Loki will end up losing to the next Kang version. But that will mean Loki returning to Earth-616, for whatever reason. So it’s not a complete loss if he can resume his life on Earth.

Also, if the spoilers are accurate, then Loki season 2 might be the final chapter in the standalone Loki story.

RUMOR: Loki Season 2



-Several episodes are set in the 70s.



-Chris Hemsworth himself voices Throg. Loki will help him get rid of the spell and transform him back into ordinary Thor.



-A central character is written off.



-Kang wins in the end, and Loki is

returned to Earth-616. pic.twitter.com/MhfyXmMhHO — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) August 9, 2022

More disturbingly, the leak claims that a central character is written off. Hopefully, it’s not Sylvie because that’s another Loki the Avengers can make use of.

Also, these Loki season 2 plot spoilers say that Chris Hemsworth will voice Throg again. Loki will apparently get rid of the spell, and transform him back into a Thor variant.

That said, we have no way of verifying these claims. The action taking place in the ’70s isn’t a good enough reason to make us trust it. That’s because we already saw set photos teasing this particular era for season 2.

