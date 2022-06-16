Loki season 2 has started filming and here’s the first on-set photo

Loki is the most important TV show in the MCU Phase 4 so far. The events in season 1 directly impact the MCU, including the past, present, and future. That’s even more exciting when you consider that none of the other superheroes are aware of the events in Loki or how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) influenced their fates. That makes the stakes for season 2 even higher. And it just so happens that Loki season 2 has started filming. Plus, we have the first details about it.

We now have the first on-set image from season 2 and an interview with a returning cast member. Mind you, some MCU Phase 4 spoilers follow below.

We had no idea what to expect from Loki season 1, and that made the show very exciting. The Loki who escaped the Avengers during Endgame helped the audience learn about bigger forces at play in the multiverse.

A variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors) had been manipulating the Sacred Timeline and the lives of billions of people, Avengers included. Thanks to Loki, we learned everything that happened in the MCU was predestined, even the events in Infinity War and Endgame.

But then the other Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), threw a wrench in Kang’s plans by killing him in the finale. That led to some of the multiverse action we’ve witnessed in Phase 4 so far.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are consequences of that Loki finale. And we suspect that even Captain America (Chris Evans) retiring to a different corner of the multiverse might be a side effect of Sylvie killing Kang.

Marvel starts filming the new season

All that makes Loki season 2 so much more exciting. If we didn’t know what to expect before season 1, it’s an entirely different story now. Well, we still don’t know what’s coming in season 2. But we know how pivotal the events in the show will be.

Add to that the love story between Loki and Sylvie. Plus, a more villainous Kang might have emerged after the finale. This means you’ve got all the pieces of the puzzle in place for season 2.

Sadly, we don’t have plot spoilers for season 2 right now. All we know is the cast is getting back together for the new season, and that filming started this month.

The image comes from Loki season 2, featuring none other than the titular hero. And we have no idea what he might be up to in the scene. He seems to be imprisoned and wearing one of those collars from season 1. But who could blame the new TVA for restraining Loki after the story he must have given them?

When will Loki season 2 stream on Disney Plus?

Separately, a ScreenRant interview with Eugene Cordero tells us the actor will be back to play Casey. Or Hunter K-5E. He didn’t specify how many characters he’ll play in Loki season 2.

Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]. You know, I can’t [tease anything], because I don’t even know. There’s so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out just to even look at the pages that I’m on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There’s so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can’t really nail it down, but I’m excited. I’m excited to do more and I don’t know to what capacity I’ll be able to be a part of it, but I’m excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it’ll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it’ll be great. [Chuckles]

You might remember Cordero as Casey, the clumsy TVA analyst who doesn’t know what fish are. But in the finale, Marvel teased a different variant of the character, proof that the TVA had changed in a blink of an eye once Sylvie killed Kang.

Teasers aside, we’re still in the early days of Loki season 2. We have no idea when Marvel will finish shooting or when the new season will hit Disney Plus. Hopefully, it’ll be sometime in 2023, but that’s just speculation.

