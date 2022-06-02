Loki season 2 will tackle the fallout of Doctor Strange 2

Loki season 2 will soon start production, and the season 1 cast is returning for the new multiversal adventures. Considering what we saw in the MCU after season 1, we can’t but wonder whether Loki season 2 will deal with any of the multiverse events from No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2. The Sacred Timeline has been out of control, and it’s up to that strange TVA to attempt to fix it. Assuming they want to do it.

We have no idea what to expect from season 2, however. But Michael Waldron, the writer of season 1 and Multiverse of Madness, hinted that Loki season 2 might explore the events in the Strange sequel. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

Why Loki is so important for the MCU

Loki is easily the most consequential MCU TV show so far. That’s because it doesn’t just offer fans another redeeming story for the titular character. Or introduce the next big MCU villain.

Loki also reveals that everything that happened in the MCU up to a point wasn’t arbitrary. It was carefully and cautiously planned. That includes most of the events in Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) found only one way of beating Thanos (Josh Brolin) because everything had been decided beforehand. The Kang version that dies in the Loki season 1 finale made it happen.

Similarly, the Loki finale makes possible various inexplicable multiversal events. Like Captain America (Chris Evans) retiring to a different reality. Or Doctor Strange and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) messing up that spell in No Way Home. Not to mention that the entire multiverse action in Doctor Strange 2 might not be possible without Kang dying in Loki. Hopefully, season 2 will address these events.

Even if you’ve seen everything in the MCU so far, it isn’t easy to guess what happens next. For example, Doctor Strange 2 just told us that there’s a name for the MCU’s primary reality, Earth-616. That’s according to people from Earth-838. But the original TVA in season 1 had the same designation for this reality. Even Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) used the same number in Far From Home.

Will Loki season 2 address the events of Doctor Strange 2?

But is the MCU reality part of the Sacred Timeline? Or are we in a branched reality already, considering the various events that have not been pruned? Loki season 2 will hopefully address such questions.

Waldron, who worked on season 1 before Multiverse of Madness, won’t return to write Loki season 2. However, he talked about the upcoming season while promoting Doctor Strange 2 in the past few weeks. The Wrap asked the writer what it meant to write Multiverse of Madness while Loki was in production.

Specifically, The Wrap wanted to know whether Waldron and the others were “weaving into the plot of Loki the idea that the TVA should be dismantled since Doctor Strange gets up to some crazy timeline-altering stuff” in Multiverse of Madness.

Waldron explained that “fortunately” he was the Loki guy. That meant that, at the very least, he could make sure he wasn’t screwing up Loki. He seemed to tease that season 2 might address some of the developments we’ve just witnessed in Doctor Strange 2.

“It remains to be seen – how did the events of this movie play out through the lens of the TVA?” he teased. “What would they look like on a chronomonitor? I don’t know. We’ll have to find out.”

He added that he’s excited about Loki season 2 without giving any spoilers away. Waldron will not be writing for season 2, however. Eric Martin will take over writing duties for the show.

