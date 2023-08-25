The Crew Motorfest launch guide: Release date, file size, preorder, and more

Ubisoft’s The Crew was one of the most ambitious racing games I’ve ever played, scaling down the entire contiguous United States and sculpting it into a single map for players to drive around. The Crew 2 expanded upon this premise by adding motorcycles, planes, and boats to the roster of vehicles. Those games might have been a bit too huge for their own good, so five years later, the series is making a comeback with The Crew Motorfest, ditching the mind-boggling scale of the previous titles and moving to the island of O’ahu.

What is The Crew Motorfest?

As noted above, The Crew Motorfest is a bit of a reboot for the series, shipping players off to the island of O’ahu in Hawaii to participate in a year-round festival for car enthusiasts. Fans of Forza Horizon might detect a few similarities between the two games.

As in previous The Crew games, you are free to explore the map at your own pace and pick and choose from a wide range of activities. You can join street races through downtown Honolulu, go offroading across the slopes of a volcano, dodge trees in the rainforest, or ride along the beach at sunset. Along the way, you’ll collect hundreds of cars to try out.

One way that The Crew Motorfest sets itself apart is with Playlists, which Ubisoft describes as “a series of short thematic campaigns offering unique and exciting car culture experiences.” There will be 15 Playlists available at launch, including Made in Japan, Off-Roading Addict, Electric Odyssey, and Vintage Garage, with more to come in future updates.

Price, release date, preorder, and platforms

The Crew Motorfest releases on September 14, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $69.99. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are also available for $59.99, in case you have yet to upgrade to the latest console generation.

If you’re ready to preorder, you can put your money down at these digital stores:

As with most Ubisoft releases, there are several editions on offer. The Standard Edition comes with the base game and nothing else. For $99.99, you can get the Gold Edition, which includes some cosmetic bonuses, 3 days of early access, and the Year 1 Pass, which adds 25 additional vehicles to your garage. Finally, the $119.99 Ultimate Edition comes with everything in the Gold Edition plus the Ultimate Pack, which features even more cosmetics.

Also, if you subscribe to Ubisoft+, The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition is included:

Does The Crew Motorfest have a demo or trial?

If you’re curious but not entirely sold yet, we have good news. From September 14-17, anyone can download and play The Crew Motorfest for five hours for free. Everything present in the full game will be accessible during this free trial, and if you decide to buy the game later, you will be able to transfer all of your progress so you won’t have to start over.

The Crew Motorfest file size

According to Ubisoft’s website, you will need at least 40GB of storage space free for The Crew Motorfest on PC. We suspect the console versions will be in the same ballpark.

Want to know more about The Crew?

Ubisoft Ivory Tower has been working on this franchise for over a decade. If you want to know more about its origins, check out this short documentary: