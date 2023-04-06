The Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod is a dream come true

We just can’t quit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo’s challenging, expansive, open-ended masterpiece is still relevant more than six years after launch in an era when most games are lucky to get a week in the spotlight. Years later, gamers are still finding new things to do in Hyrule, even if some of those activities aren’t officially sanctioned by Nintendo. Case in point: The Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod that launched this week.

Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod now available

Last July, PointCrow published the video on his YouTube channel announcing the multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild. In the video description, PointCrow explains that he put a $10,000 bounty out for anyone who could bring his dream to life, which AlexMangue and Sweet took him up on. Nine months later, the mod is now available to the public:

BREATH OF THE WILD MULTIPLAYER MOD IS AVAILABLE NOW ENJOY :)



and thanks for watching & all the support so we can create cool things like this! pic.twitter.com/MVEa8avElN — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) April 5, 2023

If you want to download the mod for free, you’ll need to join PointCrow’s Discord channel and follow the instructions there. As he notes in the announcement video, you will need your own legally-obtained copy of Breath of the Wild to play the mod.

Obviously, Nintendo never intended for multiple Links to be in Breath of the Wild at once. That said, it’s clear that there is plenty of fun to be had while exploring Hyrule with a friend or two. If you want to see just how wild multiplayer BOTW can be, check out this video:

Modding a Nintendo Switch game isn’t nearly as simple as modding a PC game, but if you’re up for the challenge, this looks like a risk worth taking. Personally, I’ll be content just watching videos of players breaking the game in exciting new ways with this mod.

Sadly, the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild doesn’t have multiplayer either, but perhaps another $10,000 bounty will fix that. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.