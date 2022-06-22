The Boys season 3: This Friday’s episode will be like nothing you’ve ever seen

Just over a week ago, Amazon’s Prime Video service went ahead and confirmed a season 4 pickup for its anti-hero drama The Boys. That’s even though season 3 is still underway — and, as a testament to the show’s success already, an untitled spinoff is in the works. Plus, we haven’t even gotten the highly anticipated episode yet that’s coming on Friday, June 24. The one that fans have been waiting for three years to see, and which depicts the notorious “Herogasm.”

Viewers have been dying to know how the show would tackle this event that was depicted in a six-issue spinoff of the comics that the series is based on. In that spinoff, the Boys sneak into the week-long “Herogasm,” an orgy held each year exclusively for Supes.

Suffice it to say, the team behind the hit Prime Video series seems to have pulled out all the stops to do the Herogasm bacchanalia right. We know, because we got our first taste of what’s coming this week. And we’ll share all the gritty details that we know so far below.

Herogasm episode coming Friday

Prime Video, for its part, has teased a bit about what’s coming here. Friday’s episode includes everything from “a massive supe orgy, airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses” and more. As a result, the service promises this extremely inappropriate episode is not “suitable for any audience.”

In a tweet on Tuesday from the show’s official Twitter account, which included a #Herogasm hashtag, fans also got their first taste of “the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time.”

Check out the clip below to see “The Deep” declare, with a degree of shock: “This is herogasm.”

This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/20A4BQW4BH — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 21, 2022

It doesn’t take a prognosticator with any degree of prophetic insight here to surmise that viewership for Friday’s episode of The Boys is going to be through the roof. No less than The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, in fact, has raved that he was told the following by an executive at Sony, about the Herogasm episode:

“Not only is this my favorite of The Boys. This is my favorite episode of television.”

The Boys season 4 news

Season 3 of the show currently has a near-perfect critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes (98 percent). That’s thanks to praise from critics like one CNN reviewer, who praised it thus. “The Boys remains creatively fearless and, for those with the stomach for it, a great deal of fun. As creative combinations go, like Homelander, that one-two punch looks pretty near unstoppable.”

Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of season 3 on Friday, June 3. New episodes have since premiered every Friday. And they’re leading up to the season finale on July 8. According to Prime Video, over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by 17 percent from season 2. Since season 1, there’s been a staggering 234% increase.

“The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a news release. There’s “pushing boundaries,” though, and then this week’s Herogasm episode. It’s a whole different something else entirely.