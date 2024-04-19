The biggest TV shows this week on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Apple TV+

Prime Video’s adaptation of the video game franchise had such a strong debut in recent days that not only has the streamer gone ahead and re-upped it for a second season. It also debuted at the top of this week’s Reelgood chart, ranking the most-watched TV shows from around the streaming universe.

“The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a news release about the renewal.

For anyone who’s never played the video games and who doesn’t know what the Prime Video show is about, Fallout basically tells the story of what humanity is like in a post-apocalyptic era. Society is still stratified into haves and have-nots, though there’s really not much left to have while living in fallout shelters 200 years after nuclear war has devastated the planet. Eventually, the survivors return to the irradiated wasteland, where they encounter weird and mutated creatures inhabiting a generally violent hellscape.

Walton Goggins as “The Ghoul” in Prime Video’s “Fallout.” Image source: Prime Video

The show is #1 this week in the US according to the latest data from the streaming search engine Reelgood, which tracks the most popular TV shows across all of the major streamers — from Netflix to Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and more. Reelgood Streaming Charts monitor 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US.

And while Fallout is top-ranked this week, it also isn’t the only new TV show dominating the streaming landscape right now. For the 7-day period that ended on April 17, the 10 shows that topped Reelgood’s latest TV chart are as follows:

The other TV shows making their debut on the Reelgood chart this week are Apple’s Franklin, which dramatizes the efforts of Founding Father Benjamin Franklin to bring France onside during the Revolutionary War; and Baby Reindeer, a dark and harrowing drama in which a woman stalks a UK comedian.

As for the other titles on this week’s chart, it’s been said often at this point but bears repeating — FX’s Shogun, available to stream on Hulu, has the longest unbroken streak on the chart and will end up on most every major critics’ Best TV of 2023 list. If you haven’t checked it out yet, Shogun is basically the new Game of Thrones.

Shogun, which has a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is adapted from James Clavell’s bestselling novel, which is set at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga fights for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents conspire and unite against him. Explains FX: “When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.”