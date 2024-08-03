The biggest and best streaming TV shows right now on Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video & more

Ok, seriously — who saw that twist coming in the finale of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent?

No wonder Reelgood has Apple’s legal thriller pegged as the biggest of the week’s streaming TV shows. I’ll admit, I was a little hesitant to give the show a try at first, just because it so often feels like legal dramas are overly formulaic and cookie-cutter. A horrifying crime, a trial, the suspense of a verdict, rinse and repeat. I suppose I should have known from the outset that Presumed Innocent would be a different sort of animal, given not only that it was airing on Apple TV+ but that Jake Gyllenhaal also thought it was good enough to take on as his first role in a TV show.

Obviously, there’s only so much I can say here, because it would a crime to spoil the ending for anyone. But this was very much an Apple series in terms of its top-tier cast as well as the excellent production values throughout. Apple TV shows are almost always as much of a treat to simply look at as they are to follow along with.

O-T Fagbenle and Peter Sarsgaard in “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

And then there’s the fact that Apple disclosed that Presumed Innocent is the biggest of all its shows thus far, such that a Season 2 has already been green-lit. As noted above, Reelgood — which monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and more — has likewise found that Presumed Innocent is the biggest series this week from across all of those platforms (a distinction that’s almost certainly a consequence of the show’s shocking finale).

For the 7-day period that ended on July 31, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

Lou Gala as Neifile and Karan Gill as Panfilo in Episode 103 of “The Decameron.” Image source: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

As for the rest of the biggest streaming TV shows of the week, we’ve covered most of the rest of the titles on Reelgood’s ranking — new additions to which Netflix’s The Decameron, a Bridgerton sort of raunch-fest that’s set in 1348 when the Black Plague was raging in Florence.

Long story short, the show is basically a wine-soaked sex romp among Italian nobles who’ve decamped to a lavish hideaway along with their servants. It’s a “let them eat cake” sort of move, the cake being a devastating plague that ordinary people are powerless against. Soon enough, though, this medieval black comedy offers a twist: The longer the group hides out from the plague, order and social norms start to break down. So much so that the orgy of wealth and liquor collapses into a fight for survival. Good times!