Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

The biggest and best streaming TV shows right now on Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video & more

By
Published Aug 3rd, 2024 12:05PM EDT
Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Ok, seriously — who saw that twist coming in the finale of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent?

No wonder Reelgood has Apple’s legal thriller pegged as the biggest of the week’s streaming TV shows. I’ll admit, I was a little hesitant to give the show a try at first, just because it so often feels like legal dramas are overly formulaic and cookie-cutter. A horrifying crime, a trial, the suspense of a verdict, rinse and repeat. I suppose I should have known from the outset that Presumed Innocent would be a different sort of animal, given not only that it was airing on Apple TV+ but that Jake Gyllenhaal also thought it was good enough to take on as his first role in a TV show.

Obviously, there’s only so much I can say here, because it would a crime to spoil the ending for anyone. But this was very much an Apple series in terms of its top-tier cast as well as the excellent production values throughout. Apple TV shows are almost always as much of a treat to simply look at as they are to follow along with.

Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
O-T Fagbenle and Peter Sarsgaard in “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

And then there’s the fact that Apple disclosed that Presumed Innocent is the biggest of all its shows thus far, such that a Season 2 has already been green-lit. As noted above, Reelgood — which monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and more — has likewise found that Presumed Innocent is the biggest series this week from across all of those platforms (a distinction that’s almost certainly a consequence of the show’s shocking finale).

For the 7-day period that ended on July 31, the 10 TV shows that topped Reelgood’s latest weekly ranking are as follows:

  1. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
  2. House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  3. The Decameron (Netflix)
  4. The Bear (FX/Hulu)
  5. Time Bandits (Apple TV+)
  6. The Boys (Prime Video)
  7. Those About to Die (Peacock)
  8. Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+)
  9. Evil (Paramount+)
  10. Snowpiercer (AMC+)
The Decameron on Netflix
Lou Gala as Neifile and Karan Gill as Panfilo in Episode 103 of “The Decameron.” Image source: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

As for the rest of the biggest streaming TV shows of the week, we’ve covered most of the rest of the titles on Reelgood’s ranking — new additions to which Netflix’s The Decameron, a Bridgerton sort of raunch-fest that’s set in 1348 when the Black Plague was raging in Florence.

Long story short, the show is basically a wine-soaked sex romp among Italian nobles who’ve decamped to a lavish hideaway along with their servants. It’s a “let them eat cake” sort of move, the cake being a devastating plague that ordinary people are powerless against. Soon enough, though, this medieval black comedy offers a twist: The longer the group hides out from the plague, order and social norms start to break down. So much so that the orgy of wealth and liquor collapses into a fight for survival. Good times!

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\