Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Apple TV+’s new drama about Mexico’s first female police force debuts with a 100% critics’ score

By
Published Aug 1st, 2024 10:33PM EDT
Women in Blue on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Here, in my mind, is a better indicator of where Apple TV+ is headed next than the kind of groupthink perspective you get from reading recent headlines about the streamer (such as the spate of aggregated news coverage in recent days about Apple TV+ supposedly pulling back on its spending — and that fact supposedly portending some sort of ominous future for the service). Specifically, I’d like us to consider Apple’s newly released Women in Blue, a police drama from Mexico that’s just debuted to positive reviews (and a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes).

One of at least two Spanish-language dramas coming to Apple TV+ over the next couple of months — the other being the medical drama Midnight Family, which is debuting on Sept. 25Women in Blue is clearly aimed at an international audience. Based on real-world events, the 10-episode series dramatizes the creation of Mexico’s first female police force, which in turn is wrapped around a gripping serial killer mystery.

Women in Blue on Apple TV+Image source: Apple

What we have here, in other words, is Apple making a play towards appealing to a broader group of viewers (in fact, to an international audience), which is the exact opposite thing you’d expect them to be doing if you only listened to the headlines that focused on Apple TV+ trimming its budgets. Rather than retrenching, in other words, Apple is thinking bigger — and Women in Blue, which isn’t exactly aimed at pleasing the existing Ted Lasso sorts of fans who love the service now, is a perfect example of this shift.

“In the coming year, you’re going to see an increased emphasis on international growth as well as more telco partnerships,” an unnamed Apple TV+ source said in an interview for Rick Ellis’ fantastic “Too Much TV” email newsletter (which I highly encourage you to sign up for here).

“And while I don’t have any first-hand knowledge about a timeline, I won’t be surprised to see an ad-supported tier rollout. It helps maximize revenue from a smaller subscriber base and our demographics make the audience valuable.” But I think Amazon’s rate-cutting right now might push that timeline back a bit.”

The point: Apple TV+ isn’t going anywhere, never mind blog posts that declare Apple TV+ has “lost the plot,” reflected in the fact that it’s cutting costs and going to start showing ads soon. Guess what folks? The streamers all kind of play a giant game of follow the leader. When one raises prices, that’s when you see others do the same. One launches an ad tier, and others soon follow.

It’s like Logan Roy told Shiv in Season 3 of Succession: “Nothing is a line. Everything, everywhere is always moving. Forever. Get used to it.”

As for me, I can already tell it will be quite easy to get used to a show like Women in Blue, which looks like yet another winner in Apple TV+’s small but mighty library of content. “Set in 1971 and inspired by true events,” the streamer explains, “Women in Blue tells the story of four women who defy the ultraconservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer.

“As the body count grows, María (Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.”
Don’t Miss: The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\