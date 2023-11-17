The 11 best FX shows streaming on Hulu

One of the best reasons to have a Hulu subscription is its exclusive and extensive collection of FX originals. FX Networks was one of the properties included in Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. In the years since, FX has continued to develop bold, unique, and prestigious new TV shows. Chances are good you’ve already seen some of the shows on this list, but here’s a roundup of the best that FX has to offer on Hulu.

Shortly after Community ended, Donald Glover took his talents to FX, where he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Atlanta.

In the experimental and celebrated dramedy, Glover plays college dropout and hip hop manager Earnest “Earn” Marks, who takes on his cousin Alfred, aka “Paper Boi,” as his first client. Over its four-season run, Atlanta played with the form in a way few other TV shows ever even attempt, all while fleshing the very real city of Atlanta and its residents.

Zach Galifianakis is best known for his roles in big, broad comedies like The Hangover and Due Date, but did you know that he also co-created and starred in a TV series? Baskets follows the down-and-out wannabe clown Chip Baskets (Galifianakis), who tries to make a living as a rodeo clown in California after failing out of clown college in Paris. It’s hysterical, but also surprisingly sweet, with a stellar performance from Louie Anderson as Chip’s mom.

Many cooking shows are relaxing, but The Bear might be the most stressful TV show of the last few years. In this propulsive drama, award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) moves home to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop. Along the way, he hires a brilliant young chef named Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to help run the restaurant while reconnecting with his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) and his brother’s best friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Not only one of FX’s best shows — one of the best shows on TV, period.

In 2020, Jeff Schaffer (The League, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm) teamed up with Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky on a star vehicle for the rapper. Much like Curb, Dave on FX features a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky as he attempts to make a career out of rapping. Through three seasons, the series has attracted a ridiculous array of incredible guest stars, from Young Thug, Rick Ross, and Lil Nas X to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Don Cheadle, and Brad Pitt.

Inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, Fargo is a crime series from creator Noah Hawley (Bones, Legion). This anthology TV show tells a new, mostly unrelated story every season. In season 1, a man kills his wife and then becomes entangled with a hitman. In season 2, a beautician kills a man with her car and then tries to cover it up.

What does stay consistent from season to season is the star-studded cast. Headliners from the five seasons to date include Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Juno Temple, and Jon Hamm.

After airing season 15 in 2021, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia became the longest-running live-action American sitcom. But despite having been on the air for nearly 20 years, IASIP is still going strong, sending the Paddy’s Pub gang of Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kailtin Olson), Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Frank (Danny DeVito) all around Philly and beyond to get into some of the wildest hijinx you can imagine.

After Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) shot and killed a mob hitman in Miami, he was reassigned to the Eastern District of Kentucky Marshal’s Office in Lexington — a few hours away from his hometown in Harlan County. Based on the Elmore Leonard character, Givens is an old-school deputy who does whatever it takes to ensure that justice is served. Each season revolves around a new mystery/villain for Givens to solve/defeat. And then there’s Boyd Crowder, a former friend and current nemesis played masterfully by Walton Goggins.

This series from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi is about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are learning to cope with the death of their friend. They all want to travel to California in his memory, but they need to tie up the loose ends in their own lives first. A deeply funny show with an even bigger heart, Reservation Dogs is a true gem.

In February 2021, actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the Welsh professional association football club Wrexham A.F.C. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries about the club’s fortunes following the change in ownership. With two famously charismatic actors at the helm, it is a series worth watching, even if you know nothing about soccer.

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary sitcom based on the 2014 movie of the same name about four vampire roommates who live together in Staten Island. They struggle to adapt to the modern world but never fail to entertain us. Even if you haven’t seen an episode, you’ve likely heard Laszlo (Matt Berry) try to pronounce “Tuscon, Arizona” to hilarious effect.

Technically, You’re the Worst is a romantic comedy, but one in which the two leads are cynical, mean, sad, and fairly problematic. Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) is a music PR executive whose life is falling apart. Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) is a struggling British writer who doesn’t give anyone the time of day. They totally deserve each other.