T-Mobile customers can get a year of Paramount Plus for free

The neverending torrent of freebies from mobile carriers continues this month. Starting on Tuesday, November 9th, T-Mobile and Sprint customers with postpaid wireless or home internet plans can get Paramount Plus’ Essential plan free for a whole year. The Essential plan typically costs $4.99 a month, includes limited commercial interruptions, and lacks local live CBS stations. Meanwhile, the Premium plan costs $9.99 a month, eliminates ads, and lets you stream your local CBS station.

If you aren’t currently a T-Mobile subscriber, you can sign up for Paramount Plus right here instead.

T-Mobile offers free Paramount Plus

If you qualify for the promotion, just visit this website starting on November 9th to redeem it. You will be required to create or sign in to a Paramount Plus account and provide your billing information. So have your credit or debit card ready if you want free Paramount Plus.

Once your free year ends, Paramount Plus will automatically charge you for the next month of service unless you cancel. T-Mobile notes that Paramount Plus will not send a reminder before this happens. It might be a good idea to mark the date on your calendar, just in case.

Once again, this offer is available to all T-Mobile postpaid and home internet subscribers. Not eligible: Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.), businesses with more than 12 voice lines, Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

What if you already have a Paramount Plus account? Well, depending on your plan, you can still take advantage of this offer. If you’re already paying for an Essential plan, you can log in through T-Mobile next Tuesday to get a coupon code for your subscription. On the other hand, if you bought a Premium plan, you will have to cancel and wait until the end of the billing cycle. The same is true of the Limited Commercials plan, which Paramount retired, but you can’t get it back if you leave.

What’s worth watching on Paramount Plus?

If you’re wondering whether or not it’s worth the hassle of signing up for Paramount Plus, check out all of the new releases. This month, the service added a bunch of great movies, including Fargo, Gone Baby Gone, Star Trek, The Fifth Element, and True Grit. Paramount Plus is also home to some notable original series, such as Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Prodigy, Infinite, Evil, and iCarly.

Back in August, T-Mobile gave Magenta and Magenta Plus customers a free year of Apple TV Plus. T-Mobile also gives away Netflix with Magenta family plans.