Steam Summer Sale 2023 is live – here are the best deals

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 29th, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale in the Steam Summer Sale.
Image: EA

The 2023 edition of the Steam Summer Sale began on Thursday, June 29, and will last until 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 13. Thousands of games are on sale, from best-selling blockbusters to indie games you have never heard of. It can be overwhelming to even open Steam during a seasonal sale, which is why we have gathered 17 deals you don’t want to miss.

Best deals of the 2023 Steam Summer Sale

Aside from all the games, Valve is also discounting the Steam Deck. You can get a 64GB model for $359.10 (10% off), a 256GB model for $449.65 (15% off), or the 512GB model with premium anti-glare etched glass for $519.20 (20% off).

Schedule of upcoming Steam sales

If you aren’t looking to spend a ton of money on new PC games at the moment, don’t worry — there are plenty more Steam sales to come. Here’s the full schedule for the rest of the sales that Steam has planned for 2023, including two more seasonal sales:

  • Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31
  • Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14
  • Strategy Fest: August 28 – September 4
  • SHMUP Fest: September 25 – October 2
  • Next Fest: October 9 – 16
  • Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2
  • Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28 (major seasonal sale)
  • Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (major seasonal sale)

Start saving up now if you want to participate in these sales in the coming months.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

