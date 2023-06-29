Steam Summer Sale 2023 is live – here are the best deals

The 2023 edition of the Steam Summer Sale began on Thursday, June 29, and will last until 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 13. Thousands of games are on sale, from best-selling blockbusters to indie games you have never heard of. It can be overwhelming to even open Steam during a seasonal sale, which is why we have gathered 17 deals you don’t want to miss.

Best deals of the 2023 Steam Summer Sale

Aside from all the games, Valve is also discounting the Steam Deck. You can get a 64GB model for $359.10 (10% off), a 256GB model for $449.65 (15% off), or the 512GB model with premium anti-glare etched glass for $519.20 (20% off).

Schedule of upcoming Steam sales

If you aren’t looking to spend a ton of money on new PC games at the moment, don’t worry — there are plenty more Steam sales to come. Here’s the full schedule for the rest of the sales that Steam has planned for 2023, including two more seasonal sales:

Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31

Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14

Strategy Fest: August 28 – September 4

SHMUP Fest: September 25 – October 2

Next Fest: October 9 – 16

Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2

Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28 (major seasonal sale)

Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (major seasonal sale)

Start saving up now if you want to participate in these sales in the coming months.