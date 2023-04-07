Star Wars Celebration 2023: All the biggest announcements and trailers

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 kicked off in London on Friday with a slew of big announcements at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, including the reveal of three Star Wars movies currently in development. After a short break, Disney is bringing Star Wars back to theaters, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Lucasfilm also shared news about Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and more, all of which we’ll tell you about below.

Three new Star Wars movies

The Mandalorian season 3 teaser poster. Image source: Disney

As noted above, Lucasfilm revealed that three Star Wars movies are in the works. The three directors helming the new movies are James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).

Mangold’s movie will take place 25,000 years before all of the previous movies and shows, exploring the origins of the Jedi. Filoni’s movie will “close out” all of the interconnected Disney Plus series, tying up the stories of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. And finally, Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey (Daisy Ridley) attempt to build a new Jedi Order.

We won’t have to wait long for more Star Wars after The Mandalorian finishes its third season later this month. Lucasfilm revealed the first trailer for Ahsoka on Friday and announced that the series will premiere on Disney Plus in August.

Rosario Dawson reprises the role of the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, a character that debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She will be joined by Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Chopper, all of whom fans of Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch are sure to recognize. We also get a glimpse of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who appears to be the main threat of the series and the target of Ahsoka.

Skeleton Crew is on track for 2023

The hits just keep on coming, as Lucasfilm confirmed that Skeleton Crew is launching in 2023. The show follows a group of kids (played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith) lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home.

Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) star in the series created by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home). Directors include Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith join Jude Law as the cast of #SkeletonCrew. Original series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/X5lGI1sqa6 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

The Acolyte is coming in 2024

Originally announced in 2020, Lucasfilm has described The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is heading up the series, which we now know is coming to Disney Plus in 2024.

Just announced at #StarWarsCelebration:



The Acolyte, an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to @DisneyPlus in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZgLlo8LsjG — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

Andor season 2 is deep in production

Andor‘s first season was the best that Star Wars has been in decades, and I hope Tony Gilroy and Co. take their time making the second season just as incredible. Lucasfilm reminded everyone that Andor season 2 is currently in production during its showcase on Friday, and creator Tony Gilroy also teased that it could be ready by August 2024.

Everyone has their own rebellion, right? #Andor Season 2 is now in production. #StarWarsCelebration — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

How about another Indiana Jones 5 trailer?

The next Star Wars movie is probably still years away, but Lucasfilm is returning to theaters this year with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Amidst all the Star Wars news on Friday, the studio carved out some time to reveal the latest trailer for the sequel.